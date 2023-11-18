Red Wine Hollandaise Is The Perfect Way To Shake Up Eggs Benedict

If you're a fan of eggs Benedict, you're probably already familiar with the tangy, rich Hollandaise sauce that tops them. Hollandaise sauce is made by emulsifying melted butter and egg yolks and typically includes lemon juice (or sometimes white wine or white wine vinegar) to give it a bit of a zing. The result is a delicious, rich, thick yellow sauce perfect for pairing with meat or topping poached eggs.

As yummy as classic Hollandaise sauce is, why stick to the regular recipe? Instead, give your eggs a unique look and taste by making a red wine variety of this condiment. Red wine Hollandaise sauce has a distinctive red color but retains its decadent feel and rich, buttery flavor. Plus, it features different tasting notes thanks to the addition of red wine.

Before using this delicious sauce, there are a couple of things to consider when you approach making it. That way, you can make a great-tasting sauce — and pair it with the perfect meals.