Lasagna
iStock
  1. Home
  2. Holidays
  3. Christmas
  1. Home
  2. Holidays
  3. Christmas

15 Things Midwesterners Eat on Christmas

By
Editor
Pass the tater tot casserole, please!

There’s no place like home for the holidays — and is there any homier place in the United States than the Midwest? It is the country’s heartland after all, filled with small hometowns that would make even Norman Rockwell feel nostalgic. The coziness of the region means that Midwestern holiday cooking is comfort and convenience all rolled into one delicious package, to optimize that wintery feeling with the most amount of time spent with family possible.

Merry Christmas!



For the 15 Things Midwesterners Eat on Christmas Recipe Roundup, click here.

If you call the Midwest home, you know the drill. The same foods that were brought over from your European ancestors generations ago, such as Swedish meatballs and Linzer cookies, are still staples on your holiday table. Second only to these Christmas traditions is convenience — so you know that simple party classics like pigs in a blanket, tater tot casserole, and cheesy broccoli casserole with a cereal topping are a must-have for the holidays.

If you’re a Midwesterner who can’t make it home for Christmas this year and want to relive the region’s standby dishes or if you’re from elsewhere and just want to explore new recipes this December, click here for 15 recipes for a Midwestern holiday menu.

Related Links
25 Easy and Delicious Recipes for Christmas Morning BreakfastThe 10 Most Stomach-Churning Traditional Christmas FoodsAll Aboard! The Best Christmas Train Rides in America
Tags
midwest
Christmas
holidays
recipes