4.5
2 ratings

Steak and Wild Mushrooms in Red Wine Sauce

April 9, 2020
Enjoy an earthy steak flavored with red wine
Steak and Wild Mushrooms in Red Wine Sauce
Photo courtesy of McCormick

Enjoy a steak with earthy flavors such as wild mushrooms, thyme and onions, served in a red wine sauce.

This recipe is courtesy of McCormick.

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
465
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup red wine
  • 1/4 Cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
  • 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
  • 1 Tablespoon French's Classic Worcestershire Sauce
  • 1 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
  • 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
  • 2 New York strip steaks, 3/4-inch thick (approx. 1 lb.)
  • 1/2 Cup thinly sliced shallots or onions
  • 8 Ounces wild mushrooms or cremini mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Coarse Ground

Directions

Mix 1/4 cup each of the wine and oil, 2 teaspoons of the thyme, Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon of the sea salt and garlic powder in small bowl.

Place steak in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade, turning to coat well.

Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.

Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet on medium heat.

Add shallots, stirring for 3 minutes.

Add mushrooms, stirring for 3 minutes.

Add remaining 1/4 cup wine, vinegar, remaining 1 teaspoon thyme, pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon sea salt.

Simmer for 10 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened and mushrooms are tender. Set aside to keep warm.

Remove steak from marinade and discard any remaining marinade.

Grill over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes per side or until steak is desired doneness.

Serve each portion of steak with about 1/3 cup mushrooms in red wine sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings5
Calories Per Serving465
Total Fat34g53%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated10g51%
Cholesterol99mg33%
Protein25g49%
Carbs9g3%
Vitamin A1µgN/A
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B60.6mg44.8%
Vitamin C2mg3%
Vitamin D96IU100%
Vitamin E2mg13%
Vitamin K10µg9%
Calcium31mg3%
Fiber2g10%
Folate (food)15µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron4mg24%
Magnesium38mg9%
Monounsaturated19gN/A
Niacin (B3)7mg42%
Phosphorus247mg35%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium723mg15%
Riboflavin (B2)0.3mg21.9%
Sodium534mg22%
Thiamin (B1)0.1mg11%
Water156gN/A
Zinc4mg39%
