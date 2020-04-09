Steak and Wild Mushrooms in Red Wine Sauce

Enjoy a steak with earthy flavors such as wild mushrooms, thyme and onions, served in a red wine sauce.
Ingredients
- 1/2 Cup red wine
- 1/4 Cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
- 1 Tablespoon McCormick® Thyme Leaves
- 1 Tablespoon French's Classic Worcestershire Sauce
- 1 1/4 Teaspoon sea salt from McCormick® Sea Salt Grinder
- 1 Teaspoon McCormick® Garlic Powder
- 2 New York strip steaks, 3/4-inch thick (approx. 1 lb.)
- 1/2 Cup thinly sliced shallots or onions
- 8 Ounces wild mushrooms or cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1/4 Teaspoon McCormick® Black Pepper, Coarse Ground
Directions
Mix 1/4 cup each of the wine and oil, 2 teaspoons of the thyme, Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon of the sea salt and garlic powder in small bowl.
Place steak in large resealable plastic bag or glass dish. Add marinade, turning to coat well.
Refrigerate 30 minutes or longer for extra flavor.
Meanwhile, heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in large skillet on medium heat.
Add shallots, stirring for 3 minutes.
Add mushrooms, stirring for 3 minutes.
Add remaining 1/4 cup wine, vinegar, remaining 1 teaspoon thyme, pepper and remaining 1/4 teaspoon sea salt.
Simmer for 10 minutes or until sauce is slightly thickened and mushrooms are tender. Set aside to keep warm.
Remove steak from marinade and discard any remaining marinade.
Grill over medium heat 6 to 8 minutes per side or until steak is desired doneness.
Serve each portion of steak with about 1/3 cup mushrooms in red wine sauce.