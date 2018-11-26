  1. Home
Twice-Baked Potatoes

The secret to amazing potatoes is plenty of bacon and cheese
These aren't your average twice-baked potatoes. They take a lot of extra work, but with tons of crispy bacon, cheese, sour cream and green onions, these are delicious beyond belief.

Ready in
2 h
4
Servings
345
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 10-ounce baking potatoes
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1/4 Cup sour cream
  • 2 Tablespoons butter
  • 2 Tablespoons milk
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt
  • 1 Dash of Pepper
  • 4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1/4 Cup shredded cheddar cheese, plus more for topping

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Wash potatoes and rub skins with vegetable oil. Bake for 1 hour, or until done. Remove potatoes from oven.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 F.

Allow potatoes to cool to touch. Cut potatoes in half. Carefully scoop out pulp, leaving shells intact.

In a small mixing bowl, combine potato pulp, sour cream, butter, milk, green onions, salt, pepper, bacon and shredded cheddar. Beat at medium speed with an electric hand mixer until the potato lumps disappear. Do not overbeat.

Stuff shells with potato mixture.

Bake 15 minutes. Top with cheese and bake an additional 5 minutes.

Potato Shopping Tip

Only buy potatoes that are firm, intact, and without any sprouts or green parts.

Potato Cooking Tip

Potatoes oxidize quickly; have a bowl full of cold water to put your potatoes after cutting them in order stop them from oxidizing.

Tags
potato
holidays
comfort food

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
26g
40%
Sugar
2g
N/A
Saturated Fat
11g
54%
Cholesterol
50mg
17%
Protein
8g
17%
Carbs
21g
7%
Vitamin A
103µg
11%
Vitamin B12
0.3µg
12.2%
Vitamin B6
0.5mg
35.6%
Vitamin C
8mg
8%
Vitamin D
0.4µg
2.8%
Vitamin E
1mg
7%
Vitamin K
18µg
15%
Calcium
95mg
9%
Fiber
2g
6%
Folate (food)
23µg
N/A
Folate equivalent (total)
23µg
6%
Iron
1mg
7%
Magnesium
34mg
8%
Monounsaturated
10g
N/A
Niacin (B3)
2mg
15%
Phosphorus
161mg
23%
Polyunsaturated
3g
N/A
Potassium
559mg
12%
Riboflavin (B2)
0.1mg
10.4%
Sodium
400mg
17%
Thiamin (B1)
0.2mg
15.2%
Trans
0.4g
N/A
Zinc
1mg
9%
