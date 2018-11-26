Twice-Baked Potatoes

Preheat oven to 400 F.

Wash potatoes and rub skins with vegetable oil. Bake for 1 hour, or until done. Remove potatoes from oven.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 F.

Allow potatoes to cool to touch. Cut potatoes in half. Carefully scoop out pulp, leaving shells intact.

In a small mixing bowl, combine potato pulp, sour cream, butter, milk, green onions, salt, pepper, bacon and shredded cheddar. Beat at medium speed with an electric hand mixer until the potato lumps disappear. Do not overbeat.

Stuff shells with potato mixture.

Bake 15 minutes. Top with cheese and bake an additional 5 minutes.