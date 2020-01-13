Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine the cream cheese, scallions, 1 tsp of salt, 1 tsp pepper, and lemon juice. Mix well with a spoon or fork.

Roll out the puff pastry sheet into a large rectangle. Place one hot dog on the upper left corner of the puff pastry. Using the hot dog as a guide, cut a square out of the pastry that will fit around the hot dog. Watch the video above for guidance. Remove the hot dog to spread a generous amount of the cream cheese mixture over the small pastry square. Place the hot dog back on the square and wrap the pastry around the hot dog (like a blanket!), using the cream cheese as "glue" to hold it together. Cut the puff pastry wrapped hot dog into inch-long pieces and place on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, seam-side down. Repeat with the rest of the puff pastry.

Brush the top of each "pig in a blanket" with egg wash. Combine the seasonings (or use a store-bought everything bagel seasoning blend) and sprinkle generously over each piece.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until the tops are golden brown and your kitchen begins to smell like everything bagels.