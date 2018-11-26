Grandma's Lasagna

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions. Drain.

Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Place half the cooked noodles in baking dish. Spread with half the cheese filling and layer with sliced provolone cheese.

Add half the meat sauce.

Repeat layers, topping with mozzarella to cover entirely.

Top with sliced pepperoni.

Bake for 1 hour. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.