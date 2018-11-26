Grandma's Lasagna
My grandma, Terry Menyes, got this recipe out of a magazine when she was first married almost 60 years ago. It's become a family favorite since then, and now everyone makes this lasagna.
Ingredients
For the meat sauce:
- 3 Pounds ground chuck
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 Tablespoon basil
- 1 Tablespoon oregano
- 1 Tablespoon salt
- 1 12-ounce can tomato paste
- 12 Ounces water
For the cheese filling:
- 16 Ounces cottage cheese
- 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tablespoons parsley flakes
- 3 eggs, beaten
To assemble lasagna:
- Mozzarella and provolone cheese, sliced
- 6 lasagna noodles
- Pepperoni
Directions
For the meat sauce:
In a heavy skillet, slowly brown ground chuck. Spoon off fat.
Add remaining ingredients. Simmer one hour, stirring occasionally.
For the cheese filling:
Mix together cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley and eggs.
To assemble lasagna:
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions. Drain.
Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.
Place half the cooked noodles in baking dish. Spread with half the cheese filling and layer with sliced provolone cheese.
Add half the meat sauce.
Repeat layers, topping with mozzarella to cover entirely.
Top with sliced pepperoni.
Bake for 1 hour. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.