Grandma's Lasagna

Don't skimp on the meat or cheese!
My grandma, Terry Menyes, got this recipe out of a magazine when she was first married almost 60 years ago. It's become a family favorite since then, and now everyone makes this lasagna.

Cook1 h
12
Servings
Ingredients

For the meat sauce:

  • 3 Pounds ground chuck
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon basil
  • 1 Tablespoon oregano
  • 1 Tablespoon salt
  • 1 12-ounce can tomato paste
  • 12 Ounces water

For the cheese filling:

  • 16 Ounces cottage cheese
  • 1/2 Cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tablespoons parsley flakes
  • 3 eggs, beaten

To assemble lasagna:

  • Mozzarella and provolone cheese, sliced
  • 6 lasagna noodles
  • Pepperoni

Directions

For the meat sauce:

In a heavy skillet, slowly brown ground chuck. Spoon off fat.

Add remaining ingredients. Simmer one hour, stirring occasionally.

For the cheese filling:

Mix together cottage cheese, Parmesan cheese, parsley and eggs.

To assemble lasagna:

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Cook lasagna noodles according to package directions. Drain.

Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

Place half the cooked noodles in baking dish. Spread with half the cheese filling and layer with sliced provolone cheese.

Add half the meat sauce.

Repeat layers, topping with mozzarella to cover entirely. 

Top with sliced pepperoni.

Bake for 1 hour. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Lasagna Shopping Tip

Italian food is about simplicity and letting the ingredients shine. So make sure you get ingredients that are great quality and flavor. Farmers markets and specialty stores will have great produce and products. Just be sure to have some great olive oil.

Lasagna Cooking Tip

Unlike other highly regarded cuisines, Italian cooking is usually simple to make with many dishes having only 4 to 8 ingredients. Italian cooks rely chiefly on the quality of the ingredients rather than on elaborate preparation.

Lasagna Wine Pairing

Cabernet sauvignon, cabernet franc, merlot, malbec, mourvèdre, Rhône blends, zinfandel, petite sirah, nero d'avola, primitivo, sangiovese, or carménère with meat- or tomato-based sauces; grenache or chardonnay with cheese lasagna without tomato sauce.

