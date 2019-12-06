Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, add butter and beat with mixer on medium for 30 seconds, or until softened. Add sugar and beat until fluffy.

Add egg, vanilla extract and almond extract. Beat until incorporated.

Add baking powder to mixture. Beat until incorporated.

Gradually add flour to mixture, beating with mixer until well incorporated.

If desired, add red or green food coloring to mixture. Incorporate.

Force dough into cookie press. Use cookie press to drop cookies onto an ungreased baking sheet.

If desired, add colored sugar sprinkles to top of cookies.

Bake in oven 6-8 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Cool Spritz cookies on a wire rack.