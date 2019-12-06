This recipe for festive shaped Spritz cookies has been adapted by my mother Donna Menyes from her 1984 edition of "Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book," which I always lovingly called the "red and white checker cookbook." Over the years, she's learned that almond extract is not optional (as the original recipe calls states) and that a few tablespoons of milk help the cookies get through the cookie press easier. She also reduced the oven temperature and baking time, as these cookies are better slightly underbaked.
Notes
These cookies do require the use of a cookie press.
Ingredients
- 3 1/2 Cups flour
- 1 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1 1/2 Cup butter
- 1 Cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
- 2 Tablespoons milk
Directions
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a large bowl, add butter and beat with mixer on medium for 30 seconds, or until softened. Add sugar and beat until fluffy.
Add egg, vanilla extract and almond extract. Beat until incorporated.
Add baking powder to mixture. Beat until incorporated.
Gradually add flour to mixture, beating with mixer until well incorporated.
If desired, add red or green food coloring to mixture. Incorporate.
Force dough into cookie press. Use cookie press to drop cookies onto an ungreased baking sheet.
If desired, add colored sugar sprinkles to top of cookies.
Bake in oven 6-8 minutes, or until lightly browned.
Cool Spritz cookies on a wire rack.