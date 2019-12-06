  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4.5
2 ratings

Spritz Cookies

By
These pretty little cookies are the perfect addition to any holiday dessert platter
Spritz Cookies recipe
istockphoto.com/manyakotic

This recipe for festive shaped Spritz cookies has been adapted by my mother Donna Menyes from her 1984 edition of "Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book," which I always lovingly called the "red and white checker cookbook." Over the years, she's learned that almond extract is not optional (as the original recipe calls states) and that a few tablespoons of milk help the cookies get through the cookie press easier. She also reduced the oven temperature and baking time, as these cookies are better slightly underbaked.

Ready in
45 m
20 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
20
Servings
245
Calories Per Serving

Notes

These cookies do require the use of a cookie press.

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 Cups flour
  • 1 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 1/2 Cup butter
  • 1 Cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 Teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 Teaspoon almond extract
  • 2 Tablespoons milk

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a large bowl, add butter and beat with mixer on medium for 30 seconds, or until softened. Add sugar and beat until fluffy.

Add egg, vanilla extract and almond extract. Beat until incorporated.

Add baking powder to mixture. Beat until incorporated.

Gradually add flour to mixture, beating with mixer until well incorporated.

If desired, add red or green food coloring to mixture. Incorporate.

Force dough into cookie press. Use cookie press to drop cookies onto an ungreased baking sheet.

If desired, add colored sugar sprinkles to top of cookies.

Bake in oven 6-8 minutes, or until lightly browned.

Cool Spritz cookies on a wire rack.

Nutritional Facts
Servings20
Calories Per Serving245
Total Fat14g22%
Sugar10gN/A
Saturated9g44%
Cholesterol45mg15%
Protein3g5%
Carbs27g9%
Vitamin A121µg13%
Vitamin D13IU85%
Vitamin E0.4mg2.9%
Vitamin K1µg1%
Calcium27mg3%
Fiber0.6g2.4%
Folate (food)7µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)7µg2%
Iron0.3mg1.8%
Magnesium6mg1%
Monounsaturated4gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.3mg1.8%
Phosphorus56mg8%
Polyunsaturated0.7gN/A
Potassium33mg1%
Sodium24mg1%
Sugars, added10gN/A
Trans0.6gN/A
Water9gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%
More from Edamam
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes
cookies
holidays