There’s no place like home for the holidays — and is there any homier place in the United States than the Midwest? It is the country’s heartland, after all, filled with small-town Christmas light displays that would make even Norman Rockwell feel nostalgic. The coziness of the region means that Midwestern holiday cooking is comfort and convenience all rolled into one delicious package, to optimize that wintery feeling with the most amount of time spent with family possible.

15 Things Midwesterners Eat on Christmas Gallery

If you call the Midwest home, you know the drill. The same foods that were brought over by your European ancestors generations ago, such as Swedish meatballs and Linzer cookies, are still staples on your holiday table. Those are just some timeless Midwestern dishes.

Second only to these Christmas traditions is convenience — so you know that simple party classics like pigs in a blanket, tater tot casserole and cheesy broccoli casserole with a cereal topping are a must-have for the holidays.



If you’re a Midwesterner who can’t make it home for Christmas this year and want to relive the region’s standby dishes, or if you’re from elsewhere and just want to explore new recipes this December, keep reading to find 15 recipes for a Midwestern holiday menu.