Z Natural Foods Announces New Dairy-free Cashew Milk Powder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods is proud to announce their new Cashew Milk Powder, a healthy and natural alternative to traditional milk products. The cashew nut makes a mild, flavorful, dairy-free milk that is especially suited for vegetarian, vegan and lactose-free lifestyles.

Cashew Milk Powder is easy to use, mixes well with water and is ideal for smoothies, cereal, cooking or a mild and creamy beverage. Cashew Milk contains omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, calcium, iron, potassium, and zinc as well as Vitamin A, C, D, E and K. It's also a source of magnesium and copper, two vital minerals which are rare in the standard diet.

"Customers love our Cashew Milk Powder for the taste and flexibility it provides," reports Sam Hirschberg, MBA and Director of Marketing for Z Natural Foods. "Our customers really like to mix it with breakfast cereals, and coffee drinkers use it as a tasty, non-dairy creamer."

Most cashew milks use unhealthy oils, sugar, and preservatives, but Z Natural Foods' cashew milk only has two ingredients, cashews, and inulin. While only a small amount is added, inulin is a prebiotic fiber that feeds the good gut bacteria as well as keeps the powder from being clumpy. Additionally, cashews make excellent milk because they have a lower fat content than most other nuts but still contains oleic acid, the same heart-healthy fat found in olive oil. It's also great for cooking and easy to store.

"Because our Cashew Milk Powder provides so much nutrition, we believe it's the best alternative to traditional milk in the food industry," says Hirschberg. "And customers tell us they are addicted to the wonderful cashew flavor. After all, have you ever tried to eat just one cashew?"

Cashew Milk Powder is $19.99 a pound and comes in an air-locked, freezer-tight, resealable, stand up foil pouch and can be safely stored for 2 years. For more information about Cashew Milk Powder, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com.

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods provides organic superfoods and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides natural foods to the biggest wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, packaging, wholesale delivery and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the food industry. For more information about Z Natural Foods, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637.

Media contact:

Sam Hirschberg

222233@email4pr.com

888-963-6637

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/z-natural-foods-announces-new-dairy-free-cashew-milk-powder-300916850.html

SOURCE Z Natural Foods