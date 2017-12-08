  1. Home
  2. Entertain
  1. Home
  2. Entertain

Quick and Easy Minion Ornaments and Wreath Crafts

From www.ruralmom.com by Barb Webb
Quick and Easy Minion Ornaments and Wreath Crafts

Minions!  Who doesn’t love Minions?  And Minions at holiday time, even better! Thanks to my partnership with Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, I’m sharing some easy-to-create, festive Minion ornaments and wreath craft ideas to help bring some Despicable Me 3 holiday cheer to your home! It’s time to celebrate all-things holidays and what better way to […]

The post Quick and Easy Minion Ornaments and Wreath Crafts appeared first on Rural Mom.

Continue reading at Rural Mom