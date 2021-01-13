Mr. Steak review

While you may have mastered homemade bread or even a few complicated dishes from the comfort of your own kitchen, a steakhouse-style dinner is hard to replicate. No matter how proficient a home chef is, it’s nearly impossible to prepare a meal that can rival that of an acclaimed steakhouse.

Mr. Steak claims that doesn't have to be the case.

By sourcing steaks from ranches within a 250-mile radius of Omaha, Nebraska, Mr. Steak claims it can provide customers with tender, flavorful steaks that bring the cooking experience to a new level without charging steakhouse prices.

As avid foodies, we wanted to find out if Mr. Steak was capable of delivering on its promise of quality steaks. Could an online butcher really bring steakhouse flavor directly to your door at a reasonable price? Here’s what we found.

How we tested Mr. Steak

We ordered a box of steaks from Mr. Steak and prepared them at home with standard kitchen tools. Specifically, we wanted to explore an array of Mr. Steak’s offerings and get a better understanding of the selection and ordering/delivery process. We also evaluated the freshness and quality of all of the items in the order, and after cooking, we made note of the flavor and quality of the meat as well as the overall experience the company provides.

How to order Mr. Steak

The Mr. Steak website is simple and intuitive. When visiting for the first time, you can click through a page that tells you how buying meat online works and what Mr. Steak does to give you the best and freshest meat possible. From there, you click on the box labeled "Order Meats" and choose between "Mr. Steak Curated Boxes" or "Build Your Box." After perusing the curated boxes, we decided to build our own.

Mr. Steak’s meat options

The selection of meats at Mr. Steak is somewhat limited. When we visited the site, there were only 11 options and one was out of stock. However, those options ranged from burgers to filets, so there was something available for every meat-lover.

The description of each option was comprehensive. Every selection featured photos, a short paragraph, and bullet points that explained the cut. Some even went as far as having a video that described the option. Whenever you select a cut of steak, you need to pick between choice and prime. The information on the site helped make this an easy task.

We chose three steaks: NY strip, flat iron steak, and filet mignon. Ordering was simple and proceeded as would be expected for any online service. There were no surprises or difficulties.

Mr. Steak delivery

Overall, the Mr. Steak delivery experience exceeded our expectations. The steaks were shipped in a box that had a custom print, so it was easy to know when they arrived. Upon opening the box, we discovered a cooler that was biodegradable. After removing the packages of meat, we put the cooler in the sink and simply ran water on it until it washed away. Each steak was vacuum-sealed and carefully wrapped. All three of our options arrived in excellent condition.

Mr. Steak meat quality

NY strip

After thawing, the NY strip looked like a regular NY strip steak, nothing remarkable. While it was very good, there was nothing exceptional that made this steak stand out from what we've had in the past.

Flat iron steak

The flat iron steak had a nice marble to it. This selection was a great surprise and exceeded our expectations. The meat was tender, juicy, and full of flavor.

Filet mignon

The filet mignon was a bit darker red than we were used to seeing, but it was still great quality. While the taste was good, the flavor was not very strong.

Mr. Steak cost

If you want to buy a curated box from Mr. Steak, those range from $139 to $356. Shipping is a flat $35 unless you’re within a two-day ground radius, in which case it’s free.

The cost of the "Build Your Own Box" depends on the type of steak you choose and how much you purchase. If you purchase over $299 (for either option), shipping is free. Considering the convenience and the quality, this is a great price for steaks that are delivered straight to your door.

Additional thoughts on Mr. Steak

Besides all the essentials that are needed for selecting and ordering on the website, the company also has an extensive blog with features that range from grilling tips to recipes. If you'd like to dig a little deeper to get the most out of the product as possible, you just need to explore.

Mr. Steak pros

With Mr. Steak, it is easy to order quality meats that ship in a biodegradable cooler. Your order comes with a cardstock poster featuring the company’s “10 Commandments of Steak” along with an easy garlic butter recipe. We like that the "Build Your Box" option allows you to customize your order to your tastes. The service doesn’t require a subscription, so it’s very flexible, and orders ship quickly.

Mr. Steak cons

If you like a wide variety of meats, it’s important to note that Mr. Steak has a limited selection when compared to other services. We also think that including information on the specific farms where the meat is sourced would be an added bonus.

Is Mr. Steak worth it?

If you’re a meat connoisseur, a grill master, or just someone who loves to cook (and eat), Mr. Steak is an excellent service. It allows you to select top quality meats that are shipped directly to your door so you can enjoy affordable steakhouse-quality meals in your own home whenever you'd like.

It’s important to note that the person receiving the meat (whether that's yourself or someone you gifted) should have at least a general understanding of how to cook steak. Lack of cooking skills could lead to a less than satisfactory experience with this type of service.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.