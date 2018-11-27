Matching Support This #GivingTuesday to Fuel Food Tank

Today’s the day to support one of the fastest-growing nonprofit organizations in food and agriculture! We have ambitious goals in 2019 to spread our message and grow the movement for a safer, sustainable, and fair food system. Do you believe in fixing our food system and support our work? If yes, this #GivingTuesday is the perfect time to double your impact.

With a reach of more than 1 million people, Food Tank spotlights environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable ways of alleviating hunger, obesity, and poverty and create networks of people, organizations, and content to push for food system change. More than half of our research budget comes from individual donations like yours—so that we don’t need to offer advertising and our reporting can remain completely non-biased.

Support our work and help grow our movement with a one-time donation of US$150 or more this week for #GivingTuesday and double your impact thanks to a matching donation by one of our Board Members, while receiving a stylish reusable lunch kit from us! Act now, because these are going fast!

If you want to support our work with a smaller amount, Facebook is matching your donation for today only here on our website!

This kit will help cut down on plastic waste and includes a canvas bag sporting the Food Tank logo, a utensil kit made from sustainable bamboo, a stainless steel cup with a lid, and a stainless steel straw.

Your donations will help:

Build Food Tank’s impact on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., as we prepare for regular policy conversations around key food issues.

Establish a new regional programming model starting with NYC this year, where we will be creating local chapters to hold monthly gatherings.

Produce our first-ever academic coursework textbook for food studies programs around the world in partnership with Island Press.

Maintain a staff of researchers and writers who are publishing daily, seeking out and telling stories of success and hope in agriculture from around the world and leveraging our vast newsletter lists, social media channels, events, and media partners to disseminate these stories. More than 3,000 articles and counting!

Produce the first ever fully-immersive off-Broadway production called Garjana, which is about the dangers of climate change. Playbill Magazine has already said, “it will be NYC’s hottest trend.”

Bring our podcast “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” to live events in major cities.

Start dynamic and innovative discussions about changing the food system through our universally sold-out Food Tank Summits—four over the past year attended by more than a thousand people and live-streamed to tens of thousands more!

Support scholarships for Food Tank events to help ensure diverse perspectives and participation.

Build a network and community of supporters around the world to share innovations and ideas to improve the food system, and so much more—with more than 1 million followers across our social media platforms and 350,000 newsletter subscribers.

Can we count on your help? Will you donate right now?

Additionally, we still have a few FREE tote bags if you join Food Tank this week as a new member (starting at only $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year), while supplies last.

Our members enjoy many benefits, including:

One free ticket to a Food Tank Summit of your choice each year (while supplies are available; attendees may be required to apply for certain Summits)

50-percent discount on additional Summit tickets

Access to the member-only Facebook discussion group for exclusive member content and networking opportunities

Early access to opportunities including ticket sales

If you are not already a member, please support our work to build a better food system by joining today.

Our team can’t do the work we do without you and your support. Thank you from all of us!

