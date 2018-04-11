Make the sardine mac and cheese dish seen on 'Walking Dead'

The only thing grosser than the zombies on “The Walking Dead” was the dish Eugene ate on last Sunday’s episode of the hit AMC show.

The character known for his mullet and bullet-making skills served up slop that he identified as sardine and garlic mac-and-cheese.

Sure, it’s the zombie apocalypse, but as another character points out while looking at the milky mess, “Seems like a waste of good garlic to me.” Her pal chimes in, “And everything else.”

Eugene — who switched from good guys’ team to the join the menacing Saviors on the horror series and is played by Josh McDermitt — explains the goo to these two women.

“That sardine mac-and-cheese recipe I gave you was a staple from my college days when, as a cash-strapped student, I had to pad out the budget-minded goodness of M-and-powdered-C with the protein power of canned sardines which provided a longer-lasting energy source than pure carbohydrates,” Eugene says.

He then tells the ladies to starting plating it up, and that this is all the group will be eating for a while. They don’t bother hiding their disgust.

While Eugene’s version was one of the more horrific things we’ve seen on the show, we found a recipe for sardine mac and cheese that looks downright divine.

The Seafood Macaroni and Cheese with Sardines from the blog Champagne Tastes, run by Sarah Trenalone, looks more crispy and less goopy, and uses high quality ingredients not easily found in a post-apocalyptic world, like Jarlsberg, Parmesan and King Oscar sardines.

It doesn’t contain garlic like Eugene’s version, but if you’re into that, just roast some and stir it in with the rest of the ingredients.

If you plan to watch “The Walking Dead” Season 8 finale this Sunday, here’s the perfect dish to enjoy with it.

SEAFOOD MACARONI AND CHEESE WITH SARDINES

(from Sarah Trenalone of Champagne Tastes at champagne-tastes.com)

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 8

INGREDIENTS:

1 1/2 cups dry elbow macaroni or pipe rigate

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup milk (not skim)

3 ounces Jarlsberg or Swiss cheese, freshly shredded

3 ounces Parmesan cheese, freshly shredded

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

2 teaspoons salt (to taste)

1 tin King Oscar Brisling Sardines (4 ounces)

Optional garnish: fresh basil leaves, torn or cut into small pieces

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat Oven to 350ºF. Bring a large pot of water to a boil.

2. Begin cooking pasta in water according to package directions.

3. In a small heavy bottomed pot, melt butter over medium heat. Once butter has melted, but before it begins to brown, whisk flour into the butter until the flour has absorbed the butter. Add cream, and continue to whisk until the mixture thickens and is smooth. Add the milk, and continue to whisk.

4. Add the Jarlsberg (or Swiss) and Parmesan to the pot, and continue whisking until all the cheese has melted into a smooth, creamy sauce. Add the Old Bay and salt, to taste.

5. Drain pasta, and scoop pasta into a small casserole dish, such as an 8”x8” dish.

6. Remove sardines from the can, discarding packing liquid. Flake sardines apart with a fork, and scatter over the pasta. Pour cheese sauce over the pasta, and stir to incorporate the sardines and cheese.

7. Bake 20-25 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and the top has begun to brown. Alternatively, for an extra creamy pasta, skip the baking, and broil the pasta for 2-3 minutes until the top is golden.

8. Garnish with basil if desired, and serve immediately .