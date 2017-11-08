This is Forty.

Milestone birthdays are literally the best. Truly the best reason to throw a party! For this 40th birthday party, we worked with our client to style a fall inspired table for an intimate dinner for her husband’s birthday.

The dinner was for 17 people and was to take place in the couples Manhattan apartment. Parties in Manhattan apartments are our specialty and actually the reason I started this company. When I was living in a one bedroom apartment, before having children, I used to throw huge parties and worry I wouldn’t have enough space. That was never the case. There was always plenty of room, so much so it was hard to get our guests to leave.