A First Birthday Party Over the Rainbow

Do you remember how we posted about the coolest baseball 4th birthday party for our friend Mikey a few weeks ago? Well, his little sister Skyler just turned one, and their parents asked us to create her a rainbow-themed party that they could remember forever.

Skyler's party took place at The Harmonie Club, which is located on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Her mom and dad asked us to transform the traditional main ballroom into a bright and colorful space, filled with a ton of balloons and rainbows.

We focused our decor around all of the colors of the rainbow - red, orange, yellow, green, blue and purple, plus cloud white. We wanted the guests to feel transported and really "wowed" when they entered the party, so we placed a custom sign that Maggie designed next to the elevator, which encouraged the guests to take the elevator to go "Over the Rainbow".