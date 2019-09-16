The best trash compactor

No one likes taking out the trash -- but a trash compactor means you have to make the trip as rarely as once every four days. It also means your trash is taking up less space in a landfill, which is becoming increasingly important (and trash collection is likely to become increasingly expensive).

Trash compactors are available in manual or powered models, and they vary in their size, construction, and other features.

We've been looking at what's available and have chosen several models that showcase your main options. Our top choice, the Krushr K012 is a powerful, relatively quiet and energy-efficient machine styled to suit almost any kitchen design.

Considerations when choosing trash compactors

Manual or powered?

A kitchen trash compactor is a simple device. Either you're going to push down a plunger to compress the trash manually, or a powered ram will do it for you. If you're looking for convenience, the latter obviously gets the vote, but they are a lot more expensive, and there are a number of other considerations.

A powered trash compactor will need to slot in somewhere among your other kitchen units, or perhaps in a garage or utility. You'll want to check how it is designed to fit -- under the counter or flush. Width varies from 12 inches to 24 inches.

Most powered models are designed to turn off if the door is open. Some have a removable key that can prevent it from working at all in case you need to child-proof your kitchen.

Manual trash compactors tend to be physically smaller and are usually designed to replace an existing trash bin. These are often operated with a pedal or have a paddle that must be physically depressed to crush your trash. This can be quite tiring -- it isn't for everyone.

Features

As well as the exterior size of a trash compactor, the two key points are capacity (the amount of trash the bin will take) and compaction ratio (how much your trash will be crushed).

Capacity

Interior sizes are given in either cubic feet or gallons. For comparison purposes, 1 cubic foot is approximately 7.5 gallons. In general, trash compactors range from 1.4 to 5.5 cubic feet.

Compaction ratio

Compaction ratio will depend on what you crush. With a manual compactor your physical strength will have some impact on the amount of space you save. Most people can crush their trash by 60% or more. Powered compactors offer compaction ratios of around 75%, although some claim as high as 85%.

Other features

It's useful to be able to open the trash compactor with your hands full, so foot pedals are common. On manual models there may be an option to lock the lid open while you fill.

With built-in models, the front panel finish is important -- you usually have a choice of black, white, or stainless steel. While some have the control panel on display, others hide it away for a sleeker look.

Anti-jam sensors

An anti-jam sensor is a feature of some machines. If it detects a certain degree of resistance above a set limit, it will stop working before it causes internal damage. It might also sense whether the load is out of balance. You'll need to remedy things before it will work.

Trash compactor bags

One additional consideration is the added cost of trash compactor bags. These bags are thicker than standard trash bags because they need to take more weight and resist the crushing forces without tearing. There are a range of standard sizes, but some machines require specialized bags, which can make a difference to your ongoing costs. Before you buy, look into the bags required by a particular model to get an idea of what the added cost will be.

Price

There are two quite distinct price brackets for trash compactors. Manual models fall in the $110 to $200 range, while powered machines start at around $900 and rise to $3,000 depending on their capacity.

FAQ

Q. Is a trash compactor better than a garbage disposal?

A. Ideally you would have both. Food waste goes down your garbage disposal -- chopped up and flushed away. Cans and cartons go in the compactor to reduce the volume of your trash. Some models are not recommended for food waste.

Q. Apart from food, are there other things that shouldn't go in a trash compactor?

A. Glass might tear the bag, but if you wrap it in a few sheets of newspaper it should be OK. You should not attempt to crush batteries, aerosol cans, or pressurized cans.

Trash compactors we recommend

Best of the best: Krushr K012 Recycle Compactor

Our take: Powerful slimline model with versatile installation options.

What we like: Can be free-standing, integrated, or under counter. Compacts up to 85%. Low-energy usage. Child-safe lock.

What we dislike: Expensive. Front panel is extra. Nonstandard bags.

Best bang for your buck: Household Essential Trash Krusher

Our take: A stylish alternative to your ordinary kitchen waste bin.

What we like: Stainless steel finish suits most kitchens. Foot operated, with lock open lid. Capacity of 10.5 gallons. Very affordable.

What we dislike: Not particularly durable. Compaction depends on your physical strength.

Choice 3: Gladiator Modular Garage Trash Compactor

Our take: Durable and efficient unit designed for use away from the kitchen.

What we like: Neat garage or utility unit with a 75% compaction ratio. Capacity of 1.4 cubic feet. Touch toe opener. Wheels make for good mobility.

What we dislike: The industrial style doesn't appeal to everyone.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.