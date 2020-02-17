The best tablet under $200

If you're looking for a tablet that won't break the bank, it's worth considering a top-rated model under $200. Many tablets in this price range boast premium features and construction, meaning you don't need to compromise on quality. Some tablets under $200 have expandable memory options, top-notch speakers, or are well-suited for photography and recording. Perhaps the strongest feature in these tablets is their impressive battery life, which can last as long as 18 hours.

Ready to make a wallet-friendly tech purchase? Keep reading our buying guide for tips on comparing tablets under $200. We're including our top pick, Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 8-Inch Tablet, which is popular for its slim design and seamless user experience.

Considerations when choosing tablets under $200

Size

To find the most suitable tablet for your needs, choose a size that falls in line with its intended use. If you need a tablet for travel, aim for slender, lightweight models that fit into carry-on bags or purses. For everyday media enjoyment, you might want a larger tablet, especially one with a big screen and a decent sound system.

Screen resolution

While full HD is the standard resolution for most tablets, some manufacturers remain competitive with tablets under $200, while their resolutions are subpar. It's not a big deal if you intend to use your tablet as an e-reader or to browse online. If you're interested in watching media, however, aim for 1080p resolution.

Battery life

Battery life is a top feature to compare among tablets $200 and under. Luckily, most models in this price bracket average eight hours of use on a full charge, which is plenty for the average person. Those closer to the $200 mark can have 10 to 12 hours of battery life, while some push almost 16 hours.

Features

Operating system (OS)

For the most part, tablets under $200 run on some version of Android OS, though some run on Windows 10. If you're a fan of iOS and are considering an iPad, be warned it's probably a much older refurbished model.

Storage

If you're planning on using your tablet for media, make sure it has ample storage to hold movies and music. Some tablets even have expandable memory, in which case you can utilize memory cards to boost your tablet's overall storage capacity.

Apps

Maximize your tablet use by downloading as many apps as your heart desires. For tablets running Android, you have an impressive selection from the Google Play app store. If the tablet runs on Windows 10, you can find apps on the Microsoft Store, though the selection is smaller.

Price

While you can find tablets between $80 and $200, you get what you pay for in this bracket. Those priced below $140 tend to be from lesser-known manufacturers and aren't always reliable. If possible, stick to $170 and above to get the best quality and bang for your buck.

FAQ

Q. What's the case selection like for tablets under $200?

A. You can find quite the range of cases for tablets from well-known manufacturers, though it might be harder to find an assortment for tablets by less popular ones. There are some universal cases that fit multiple tablets, so check the case's compatibility chart to choose the right one.

Q. I mostly want to read and browse the web. Should I get a tablet under $200 or an e-reader?

A. It's probably more cost-effective to pick up a tablet under $200. Some users feel it's much easier to browse online with a tablet than an e-reader. If you may want to use your tablet in other ways down the line, you then have the option to download apps.

Tablets under $200 we recommend

Best of the best: Samsung's Galaxy Tab A 8-Inch Tablet

Our take: Reliable, lightweight tablet with a top-quality camera featuring 720 HD recording.

What we like: Dual-band WiFi and eight-hour battery life. Expandable up to 128GB. Runs on Android 5.0 Lollipop.

What we dislike: Some consumers wish camera quality was a bit better.

Best bang for your buck: Lenovo's Yoga Tab 3

Our take: Self-standing tablet perfect as a portable entertainment unit.

What we like: 18-hour battery life and Dolby Atmos speakers. Overall durable design.

What we dislike: Mostly focused on streaming and web browsing.

Choice 3: Huawei's MediaPad T5

Our take: Premium tablet with impressive dual-speaker system for an immersive sound experience.

What we like: 1080p full HD resolution and durable metal design. Comes with the popular Children's Corner app.

What we dislike: Top of the price point, but well worth it for so many premium features.

