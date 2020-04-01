Sausages are a tasty, versatile ingredient in a wide range of dishes, but most of us are a little leery of how they're made. That's because you're never quite sure what store-bought sausages contain. Fortunately, there's an easy solution if you still want to enjoy sausages -- stuffing your own at home. With a sausage stuffer, you can make your own sausages and fill them with the quality ingredients you prefer. Most sausage stuffers are easy to use, too, and you can even find electric models that streamline the process further.

Want to try your hand at sausage-making? Our shopping guide offers all the information you need to choose the best sausage stuffer for your kitchen. We've even included a few specific recommendations, such as our top pick from LiebHome, which is easy to use and clean and includes attachments that let you customize the shape and length of your sausages.

Considerations when choosing sausage stuffers

Electric vs. manual

Sausage stuffers are generally easy to use: You load the ground meat and other ingredients in a chamber, place the casing over the end nozzle, and then push the meat into the casing.

You can choose from two types of stuffers:

Electric sausage stuffers are often overkill for home cooks because they're designed for filling large quantities of sausage. If you want to grind your own meat for sausages, though, electric models often have a built-in grinder, too.

Manual sausage stuffers have a hand crank or plunger that you have to operate to push the meat into the casing. It requires more hands-on effort and time than an electric model, but they're usually much more affordable.

VolumeT

he size of a sausage stuffer's canister or chamber affects how many sausages you stuff in each batch. Most models have canisters that range from 1 to 30 pounds in capacity, though professional-grade stuffers can be even larger. If you like to make a few different types of sausage at a time, a sausage stuffer with a 5-pound capacity usually works well. If you only like to make a single type of sausage, though, you'll probably prefer a larger-volume stuffer.

Vertical vs. horizontal

Some sausage stuffers have a vertical design, while others have a horizontal set-up. Vertical stuffers are your best bet if you make large quantities of sausages because the meat moves through them more easily. They usually feature larger canisters, too. Electric sausage stuffers often have a horizontal design, but manual models with a horizontal design usually require more elbow grease to push the meat into the casing.

Material

The highest-quality sausage stuffers feature durable metal parts. Stainless steel is an ideal option because it's easier to clean. Plastic sausage stuffers aren't as durable as metal options, though they're usually cheaper.

Features

Air release valve

If you opt for a manual sausage stuffer, make sure to choose a model with an air release valve. This feature allows you to release any air that builds up inside the canister as you're pushing the meat through, so the machine isn't too difficult to use.

Grinder

Some folks like to stuff their sausages with meat they've ground themselves. If you want a sausage stuffer with a built-in grinder, choose an electric model. You'll pay more for the stuffer, but you won't need to buy a separate meat grinder.

Clamp

Some sausage stuffers feature a clamp that allows you to attach the device to the edge of a table or counter. That secures the stuffer in place, so you don't have to worry about it moving around while you're filling sausages.

Nozzles

The majority of sausage stuffers come with multiple nozzles, so you're able to make sausages in different sizes. The most common nozzle diameter options are 0.5", 0.75", and 1", but you can usually purchase other sizes separately.

Speeds

Some sausage stuffers offer two or more speed settings. When you're getting used to the machine, you can use the slower speed and then upgrade to a faster speed to work more efficiently when you're feeling confident.

Price

You'll usually spend between $15 and $500 for a sausage stuffer. Models that cost less than $50 are typically manual, made of plastic, and only hold a pound or less of meat. For $50 to $100, though, you can get a stuffer that holds up to 10 pounds, features metal parts, and offers easier operation. If you want the highest-quality manual model or an electric stuffer, expect to pay $150 or more.

FAQ

Q. What are the benefits of stuffing my own sausages?

A. You're able to control all the ingredients in your sausages, from the quality of the meat to the seasonings that you add. That's particularly helpful if you or a loved one has food allergies or sensitivities.

Q. What type of sausage stuffer is best for a small kitchen?

A. Vertical sausage stuffers usually offer the most compact design, so they're a better fit if your kitchen is tight on space.

Sausage stuffers we recommend

Best of the best: LiebHome's Quality Sausage Maker

Our take: An easy-to-use sausage stuffer that can fill many sausages without requiring too much elbow grease.

What we like: Made of food-grade plastic that's easy to clean. Includes multiple funnel attachments to adjust the shape and length of the sausages. Easy to hold when in use.

What we dislike: Doesn't have a clamp, so your arm can get tired holding it when making large batches of sausage.

Best bang for your buck: F&W's Kitchen Basics 3-in-1

Our take: A highly versatile sausage stuffer that doesn't cost as much as other higher-end options.

What we like: Allows you to grind meat and stuff sausages. Can also be used to make pasta. Adjustable sizing allows you to make sausages in different sizes.

What we dislike: Can be tough to clean because it requires handwashing.

Choice 3: LEM Products' Five-Pound Stainless Steel Vertical Sausage Stuffer

Our take: A high-quality sausage stuffer that features metal components and a storage box to keep the pieces organized.

What we like: Meat cylinder is easy to clean. Can make sausages in three different sizes. Gears are made of hardened steel. Comes with a storage box to keep the gears safe. Includes two clamps to secure the stuffer in place.

What we dislike: More expensive than similar stuffers. Some users find the crank handle comes loose over time.

