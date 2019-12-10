The best range hood

Your range hood is one of the most hardworking -- and over time, the greasiest -- parts of your kitchen. It's an oft-forgotten element, too, until it breaks or you're remodeling your kitchen. At that point, you realize how important a range hood is to eliminate smoke, heat, steam, and odors from your kitchen, especially if you're frequently cooking on a high-powered range. From basic hoods to more feature-packed units, we can help you determine the best option for your budget and style. We've included our short list of favorites, including the sleek and powerful Hauslane Chef Series PS38 Under-Cabinet Range Hood.

Considerations when choosing range hoods

Type of hood

There are several types of range hoods. Most range hoods measure 30 inches wide (side to side), but you can find custom sizes as well. It's recommended that your hood always be at least the same width if not wider than your cooktop. However, the way your kitchen is designed largely dictates what type (and size) you need.

Under-cabinet: Under-cabinet models that work best require ductwork to forcefully and properly exhaust smoke and odors to the outdoors. Ductwork can be hidden in part of a cabinet above the hood. There are also range hood inserts built into the under-cabinet, but these models are mostly hidden and less decorative than other styles.

Ductless: Ductless models direct heat, smoke, and odors away from the cooktop and into the rest of the kitchen and use a filter to trap grease particles. Ductless hoods are not as efficient as models that require ductwork.

Chimney hood: A chimney hood is typically a focal point in the kitchen by nature of its design. It's attached to the wall above your range with a flue that hides the venting. If you prefer this look, you need to remove cabinets above the range so the hood fits into the space.

Downdraft: A downdraft hood is used in kitchens where there's no overhead ductwork for outdoor exhaust, but there is ductwork beneath the floor that can remove the smoke and odors. Downdraft hoods are typically used over an island that has a cooktop. This type of hood forces the cooking residue down to the floor to reach the lower ducts.

Features

Cubic feet-per-minute (CFM)

The CFM of a hood affects the speed of airflow and the noise level of a unit. It's the measure of how long the air takes to circulate through the range hood and how powerful and effective the unit's fans are as they move the air through the hood. The larger the kitchen or the more professional the range, the higher the CFM you should consider. An electric cooktop would be fine with a 30-inch range hood rated at 250 CFM. A typical gas range should have a 30-inch range rated at 300 CFM. If you have a professional gas range, consider a higher CFM rating.

Fan speeds and sones

CFMs, fan speeds, and sones are all connected. A hood with more fan speed options means you can also control its noise level. Hoods with more fan speeds tend to have higher and noisier CFM levels. Range hood sounds are measured in sones. One sone equals the sound of a running refrigerator, while eight sones equal the sound of light traffic, for example. The higher the CFM level of a hood, the higher the sones.

Lighting

Choose from either LED or halogen lighting under a range hood. Carefully consider the type of light and how many lights are under the hood; typically, there are between one and four. Opting for more lights provides you a better view of your cooktop.

Price

Budget-friendly and basic range hoods and range hood inserts cost under $100. Mid-priced stainless steel hoods cost between $100 and $199. Pricey hoods with touch panels or remote controls, decorative glass screens, and extra features cost between $200 and $500. The most expensive hoods are copper with elaborate handcrafted designs and custom sizes that can cost thousands of dollars.

FAQ

Q. Does my over-the-range (OTR) microwave have a powerful enough hood for my range?

A. OTR microwaves were developed to save countertop space. They also have built-in fans to take the place of a range hood. If you opt for an OTR microwave rather than a traditional hood, contractors highly suggest ducting the appliance for the best ventilation.

Q. Do I really need a range hood?

A. Besides redirecting heat, smoke, and odors, a hood also traps grease particles so they don't land on your cabinets, counters, walls, and floors. Free-floating grease can quickly turn your pristine white cabinets yellow. With that said, hoods are not required by code in every town. Even if they aren't necessary by code, you may want one to protect the beauty and quality of your kitchen cabinets and other surfaces from exposure to cooking waste.

Range hoods we recommend

Best of the best: Hauslane's Chef Series PS38 Under-Cabinet Range Hood

Our take: A powerful feature-rich range hood that satisfies the cook who uses plenty of high heat and oil.

What we like: Streamlined button controls only need a light touch to work. The fans are quieter than expected. The hood's exhaust power is strong enough to keep you from feeling the heat while cooking and keeps odors to a minimum.

What we dislike: Automatic steam clean feature could use some fine-tuning. We also wish the unit came in black stainless steel.

Best bang for your buck: Firebird's European-Style Wall-Mount Range Hood

Our take: An affordable, brushed stainless steel hood that's easier to install than other models, if you're handy.

What we like: Various settings are helpful when cooking. The fans are quiet, even on high. Seamless edges and dishwasher-safe baffle filters make the unit easy to clean. If LED lights under the hood are on bright, possibly a bit too much for some.

What we dislike: Ventilation power can be a little iffy in some units.

Choice 3: Broan-NuTone's Under-Cabinet Range Hood Insert

Our take: For fast fixes or to quickly update an old unit, this low-cost range hood insert does the job without having to splurge for frills.

What we like: Exhausts well, even on a low setting. The LED light provides just enough light because it's perfectly positioned. It's somewhat easier to install if you have existing ductwork. The unit is also lightweight enough for a one-person installation job.

What we dislike: A little too loud on the high setting for some.

