The best portable changing pad

Having a baby means you're no stranger to diaper changes, which can be at best challenging, and at worst -- messy. That's why investing in a portable changing pad is a smart idea.

Portable changing pads provide comfy and clean surfaces for diaper changes, both at home or on the go. They may be foldable or rollable, and they come in different shapes, sizes and materials.

If you're ready for easy diaper changes on the go, read our buying guide on portable changing pads. We're including a review at the end of our top choice, the Obecome Portable Changing Pad. Its convenient, compact design is ideal for travel.

Considerations when choosing portable changing pads

Shape and design

The simple design of rectangular pads often appeals to parents, especially since they're easy to pack and can double as makeshift naptime mats. If they don't have quality detail, like rounded edges or flat stitching, they could irritate babies.

T-shaped changing pads are more compact and are designed to cover the potential areas of contact between your baby and various surfaces. They're convenient and often come with storage but can be challenging to fold.

Folding vs. rolling styles

Portable changing pads are designed to fold up or roll up. Folding pads are popular if you have a thin oversized compartment, such as on the outside of your baby bag. Rolled styles are an ideal option to save space vertically, especially if you have a single-compartment bag or a spare bottle holder slot.

Extra storage

Select portable changing pads have pockets and compartments for extra storage. This means you're able to keep the essentials on hand in a single place, including baby wipes and diapers. This feature is far more common on T-shaped pads.

Features

Sizes

Portable changing pads range in size from 11 x 20 inches to 18 x 25 inches. There's no standard size, so you'll need to examine dimensions for every style. Some parents prefer larger pads, as it means they won't need to upgrade later on when babies outgrow smaller ones.

Closures

Some portable changing pads, especially rectangular styles, simply fold and require no closure method. Other pads, however, come equipped with snaps, Velcro, zippers, or pinch buckles. If you're considering a pad with closures, make sure they are free and clear from your baby's head when they lie down.

Materials

Given their use, portable changing pads are typically made from easy-care materials. Nylon, vinyl, plastic, and polyester are some of the most common choices, though knit and microfiber are also used. Certain pads are also treated with a waterproof coating or feature a waterproof inner layer.

Many portable changing pads are free from BPA, latex, PVC, or lead. You'll also find pads that are made from recycled or reclaimed materials.

Price

Budget-friendly portable changing pads are priced at $10 and below, though durability is modest and features are pretty limited. Pads closer to the $15 to $25 bracket feature more convenient designs, and those in the $30 to $40 range as made with top-quality detail and materials.

FAQ

Q. Won't my portable changing pad become bulky if I store additional items inside it?

A. Yes, they'll make your portable changing pad significantly thicker. With that said, some styles are better than others are keeping these items compact and flat. You should also keep in mind that as your baby grows, so do their diapers -- and larger ones will add progressively more bulk.

Q. What's the best type of portable changing pad for air travel?

A. Choose a portable changing pad that fits effortlessly into your carry-on luggage for easy access. Those with carabiner attachments can be hooked onto your coat or bag for easy transportation.

Portable changing pads we recommend

Best of the best: Obecome's Portable Changing Pad

Our take: Durable construction with smart features for parents on the go.

What we like: BPA-free materials. Nifty compartments and pockets to store diaper change essentials.

What we dislike: Padding, especially in the head area, is somewhat limited.

Best bang for your buck: J.L. Childress' Full-Body PortableBaby Changing Pad

Our take: The oversize design (19 x 30 inches) is ideal for older babies.

What we like: Ample padding and reinforced stitches around the edges. Easy to fold and pack in a baby bag.

What we dislike: Pointed edges can be a bit sharp.

Choice 3: Comfy Cubs' Portable Changing Pad

Our take: Excels in comfort with soft construction, and can even double as a nap mat.

What we like: Waterproof, wipe-down materials. Features a handle, shoulder strap, and stroller attachment to carry it three different ways.

What we dislike: More padding means it's bulkier compared to other styles.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.