The best maternity jean

Pregnancy is an exciting time, as it's a period of your life when you encounter many changes all at once. It also comes with its fair share of challenges -- and finding belly-friendly garments is one of them.

Maternity jeans are a popular choice for moms-to-be who still want to rock the style of their favorite bottoms in a new way. Their expandable belly panels and flexible materials are designed to keep you as comfortable as possible. Perhaps what's most appealing about maternity jeans is that they're discreet: cover their waistband with a longer top and from the hips down, they look just like regular jeans.

This guide to maternity jeans can help you find a pair that's right for you. Our favorite, Motherhood Maternity's Secret Fit Belly Straight-Leg Maternity Jeans, features a flexible panel that is comfortable through all stages of pregnancy.

Considerations when choosing maternity jeans

Waistband type

There are three waistband types in maternity jeans, so pay close attention to their features to find a pair that fits you best. Full-panel waistbands are flexible, cover your entire belly, and offer a bit of compression. Demi panels are cut under the belly for a cooler fit if you feel full-panel styles are too stuffy. Side-stretch maternity jeans have discreet elastic sides that expand as your belly grows.

Sizing

To find the right size in maternity jeans, begin with your original, pre-pregnancy size. Depending on the brand, you may need to size up -- but not always.

Generally speaking, you'll find that maternity jeans either have traditional number sizes, or follow the small, medium, or large sizing spectrum. Only some brands offer varying inseams, so if you're petite or tall, make sure they're available in an appropriate length.

Styles

Don't think for a minute that you need to forsake style with maternity jeans. You'll be able to find pairs in a variety of trendy cuts, like skinny, straight leg, bootcut, or even bell-bottoms. They're also available in more than one fit, including curvy or relaxed.

Features

Color

Luckily, with so many maternity jeans on the market, you'll find them in myriad washes. Choose from light washes for casual wear or stick to medium or dark washes for work or going out. Maternity jeans are also available in several colors other than blue, such as white, black, coral, and even purple -- just to name a few.

Pockets

There's one thing you should know about maternity jeans: more often than not, pockets are faux and not functional. These "pockets" are usually sewn shut, or you'll find embroidery in the shape of pockets.

Detail

Fear not if you normally wear embellished denim; there are some decorated and blinged-out maternity jeans. You can go simple and choose a pair with traditional contrast stitching, or aim to impress with rhinestones, glitter, or even chains.

Price

Thin, lightweight maternity jeans cost less than $20, but might not last through your pregnancy. Midrange styles cost closer to $40 and will have better-quality belly panels and detail. If you're looking for the best in quality, fit, and comfort, expect to spend as much as $50 to $150 per pair.

FAQ

Q. I'm petite and haven't found maternity jeans with an appropriate inseam. What can I do?

A. Your best bet is to research maternity brands whose jeans are available in petite sizing. While they're out there, they can be a bit harder to find. Another option is to choose a comfortable pair and bring them to a tailor to bring up the hem.

Q. Which style will be most comfortable during later stages of my pregnancy?

A. While you might love wearing skinny jeans, your best bet is to choose ones with a wider hem to account for foot and ankle swelling. Bootcut styles are ideal, as they're far more spacious, not to mention promote better air circulation in warmer seasons.

Maternity jeans we recommend

Best of the best: Motherhood Maternity's Secret Fit Belly Straight-Leg Maternity Jeans

Our take: Stretchy materials and a full-panel waistband keeps soon-to-be moms ultra comfortable.

What we like: Versatile dark wash. Flattering to all shapes and sizes. Available in petite sizes.

What we dislike: Relaxed fit might be a big change to those who are used to skinny jeans or leggings.

Best bang for your buck: Rumor Has It's Maternity Over-the-Belly Super-Soft Stretch Skinny Jeans

Our take: Flexible for everyday wear. Affordable, especially if you need to buy several pairs.

What we like: Soft and stretchy belly panel. Classic skinny fit. Retains its shape with Spandex in its material blend.

What we dislike: Only available with regular inseams.

Choice 3: Three Seasons Maternity's Skinny Jean with Neutral Belly Band

Our take: Affordable price. Popular among moms for its flattering silhouette.

What we like: Contrast stitching like regular jeans. Well-placed back pockets. Jeans wash well.

What we dislike: Spacious belly panels are better suited for later stages of pregnancy.

