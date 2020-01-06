The best ergonomic mouse

Whether you work all day or enjoy marathon gaming sessions on your PC, using a traditional mouse for extended periods may cause serious discomfort for your hands, wrists, fingers, and forearms. Computer mice have come a long way since their debut in 1964, and now PC users can create, work, and play for far longer with the aid of ergonomic mice.

Choosing the right model means considering the design, precision, and features for your needs and preferences

Ergonomic mice can vary greatly in their designs, but our buying guide will break down the basics to help you find the right model for you. Our favorite option is the convenient and comfortably designed Logitech M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse.

Considerations when choosing ergonomic mice

Precision

The higher the PPI (pixels per inch) of a mouse, the more precise its cursor movement is. If you are researching ergonomic mice for basic web browsing, this may not be a major concern, but anyone who uses a mouse for playing games or creating digital art will certainly appreciate pixel-perfect precision combined with a comfortable ergonomic design.

Gaming

If you are buying an ergonomic mouse for gaming, wired models will give you far less lag per click than wireless models. Plus, wired models are usually easier to set up.

Right-handed vs. left-handed models

Are you left- or right-handed? Some ergonomic mice are perfectly designed for ambidextrous users, but other models are made to exclusively cradle a left or right hand. Always ensure that an ergonomic mouse was made for your primary hand before you buy.

Features

Customizable buttons

Many ergonomic mice are designed with a few additional customizable buttons that allow you to access commonly used functions with a single click. The ability to adjust your volume, close a window, or launch a program via a tap of your mouse is a handy feature that is well worth looking out for. This is also a favorite feature of gamers who need to access certain functions without a second thought.

Bluetooth

The average mouse includes a wireless USB dongle that is used to connect to your computer, but an ergonomic mouse that uses Bluetooth technology will wirelessly connect while freeing up one of your PC's precious USB ports.

Trackball or no trackball?

A trackball is a ball that's positioned on top of your mouse that you roll to move the cursor around the screen. Although many excellent ergonomic mice feature a trackball, this comfortable yet unusual feature isn't for everyone.

Price

While buying an ergonomic mouse feels like it should come bundled with a higher price tag by default, you may be surprised to find an assortment of quality mice available in the $15 to $30 range. If you are willing to invest $75 to $100 on a top-of-the-line mouse, you will find premium models with additional features such as a longer battery life and more customizable buttons.

FAQ

Q. How do I clean my mouse?

A. Making your ergonomic mouse look and feel brand new is as simple as removing the batteries and gently wiping down the device with a slightly moistened cloth.

Q. How do I extend the battery life of my mouse?

A. Although many modern mice will enter sleep mode after several minutes of activity, if you are concerned about getting the most out of your mouse's battery life, manually turn off the device whenever you shutdown your PC.

Ergonomic mice we recommend

Best of the best: Logitech's M570 Wireless Trackball Mouse

Our take: The beauty of this Logitech mouse is its stationary design and ergonomic shape, which holds your hand and arm in a natural position as you let your fingers do the work.

What we like: Naturally promotes a comfortable hand and arm position. Incredible 18-month battery life. Rock-solid wireless connection. Small desktop footprint.

What we dislike: A trackball mouse isn't for everyone.

Best bang for your buck: Anker's 2.4G Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse

Our take: Anker's ergonomic mouse is every bit as comfortable as it is unconventionally designed, and while it might take a little while to get used to, the significant wrist and arm relief you will receive with this model is well worth it.

What we like: Unusual shark-fin shape promotes a natural grip. Wireless. Customizable buttons. Three levels of mouse sensitivity. Automatic sleep mode.

What we dislike: Required AAA batteries aren't included. Only available in black.

Choice 3: TeckNet's Pro 2.4G Ergonomic Wireless Optical Mouse

Our take: If you prefer a traditional mouse, TeckNet's vibrantly colored and affordable design cradles your hand in a neutral position to keep you comfortable while you work.

What we like: Inexpensive. Incredible 24-month battery life. Simple plug-and-play design. Compact. Automatic sleep mode. Available in purple, black, red, blue, and grey.

What we dislike: AA batteries aren't included.

