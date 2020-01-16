The best charcoal soap

Few things feel more refreshing than the splash of water and lather of a gentle cleaning. But if you really want to take your skin care routine to the next level, try washing your face with a bar of charcoal soap.

Charcoal soap has a solid reputation for pulling out impurities from skin. While it sounds like charcoal soap is harsh, most formulas feature essential oils and nourishing ingredients to leave your skin soft and clean. For those looking for natural alternatives to traditional face and body wash, there's a wide variety of formulas that are non-GMO, cruelty-free, organic, and free of parabens.

Give your face a treat and take a look at our buying guide on charcoal soap. Our favorite, the Southern Natural Activated Charcoal Soap Bars with Dead Sea Mud, 3-Bar Pack, are cruelty-free and have a pleasant, natural fragrance.

Considerations when choosing charcoal soaps

Moisturizing ingredients

Charcoal can be drying on its own, which is why many soap formulas include moisturizing ingredients. You'll find shea butter, honey, goat's milk, and coconut oil in many charcoal soaps.

These counteract the soap's drying properties and help seal in or add moisture. If you have sensitive skin, keep in mind that those with heavy moisturizing formulas could initiate breakouts.

Astringents

Some charcoal soaps include astringents, which can help treat acne and other chronic skin conditions. Since many of them are naturally derived, peppermint and lemon oil are popular choices.

Astringents often leave skin with a fresh, tingly sensation that some people love. Others, namely those with sensitive skin, find the mild "burn" to be bothersome. It can also cause temporary redness.

Exfoliators

Charcoal soaps that double as exfoliators contain tiny abrasive particles that permeate the lather. When rubbed against skin, the charcoal particles gently remove dead skin and tough patches.

These soaps are ideal if you experience peeling or dryness around knees and elbows. Exfoliating charcoal soap for the face will give skin a youthful buffing, but take care not to let it get near your eyes.

Features

Scents

Many charcoal soaps are free of artificial fragrances, which is ideal for those with sensitive skin and noses. If you enjoy a mild fragrance, there are also many formulas that derive their pleasant scents from natural ingredients. Eucalyptus, peppermint, lemon, and lavender are just some of the best-selling scents among charcoal soaps.

Dual-purpose formulas

Select charcoal soaps can be used to wash both your face and body. It's important to make sure the formula is designated for dual-purpose use, as body formulas can be too harsh for facial skin. Conversely, charcoal facial bars rarely offer a deep enough cleaning for other parts of your body.

Product pairing

To maximize your results with charcoal soaps, you might want to consider product pairing. Washing your face or body is just one step of skin care, so explore products that are used before and after washing. You can look to the same product line as the charcoal soap, or consider other appropriate products by other beauty brands.

Price

Single bars of charcoal soap cost between $5 and $15. Several high-quality and handmade bars fall in the $5 to $10 range. If you're looking for a value pack or a single artisan bar, expect to spend between $10 and $15 per set or individually.

FAQ

Q. I'm not a fan of bar soap. Are there any other types of charcoal soap available?

A. Yes, there are liquid and gel charcoal formulas. More often than not, you'll find these consistencies for facial soaps but not body washes. It's also common for liquid and gel formulas to contain exfoliants.

Q. Can I use charcoal soap with skin care products prescribed by my dermatologist?

A. It's best to defer to your dermatologist before beginning any new skin care product, especially one that may interact with your current prescriptions. Charcoal draws out impurities and other substances and could remove active ingredients from your other products -- which ends up being counterproductive.

Charcoal soaps we recommend

Best of the best: Southern Natural's Activated Charcoal Soap Bars with Dead Sea Mud, 3-Bar Pack

Our take: Artisan soaps made with all-natural ingredients , including eucalyptus oil and goat's milk.

What we like: Can be used for face and body. Gentle enough for those with acne and eczema. Consumers are big fans of its pleasant smell.

What we dislike: Costly for three bars, but expected given the premium-ingredients list.

Best bang for your buck: Bioré's Pore-Penetrating Charcoal Bar

Our take: Long-lasting, affordable bar from a leading name in skin care.

What we like: Leaves face with tingly clean sensation. Ideal for those seeking relief and treatment for acne.

What we dislike: Can overdry skin, so it's best to follow soap with a moisturizer.

Choice 3: The Yellow Bird's Activated Charcoal Soap Bar

Our take: Organic, non-GMO ingredients in a cruelty-free formula. Light and pleasant clean scent.

What we like: Ingredients include astringents and moisturizers. Reputation for clearing up breakouts and keeping them at bay.

What we dislike: Melts away if left exposed to air and water, so invest in an airtight container.

