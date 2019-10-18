The 21 best deals on the internet this weekend

Welcome yourself into the weekend with some much-needed retail therapy. Shop away all your weekday woes -- indulge in an end-of-the-week bargain buy (or maybe a few).

We've checked all our favorite online retailers, like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Wine Access, to bring you noteworthy deals on electronics, home goods, skincare, toys, and more. We think you deserve to treat yourself without overspending, so here's our roundup of worthwhile products available at noteworthy low prices.

This list is in order by ascending price, so you can stay in your budget or read through to find that one product you've been looking for.

Deal of the day -- Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 with free 3-month Audible trial

Amazon is gearing up to add another exciting device to the Echo family, so you can kick off your weekend by pre-ordering the next product to hit the market. Echo Buds Wireless Earbuds will be released on Oct. 30, but you can order now and get three months of Audible at no cost with your purchase. In addition to rich sound and a comfortable fit, you'll get hands-free operation -- just ask Alexa to deliver. Buy from Amazon.

MUSCCCM Maple Leaf String Lights: $8.99 (down from $12.99)

Festive lights aren't just for Christmas. These battery-powered string lights are adorned with maple leaves in the colors of autumn to give your fall decorations an illuminating accent. Each strand has 20 LED lights with steady and flashing modes. Buy from Amazon.

Dermalogica Skin Soothing Hydrating Lotion: $17.60 (down from $22)

Dermalogica's Skin Soothing Hydrating Lotion offers an antioxidant-rich formula that hydrates skin without feeling heavy. However, it's also a fan-favorite for what the ingredient list lacks -- no fragrance, parabens, oil, sulfates, gluten, or phthalates. It's also cruelty-free. Buy from Dermstore.

Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, MacIntosh: $21.99 (down from $27.99)

The scent of apple is perfect for fall, and this Yankee Candle will make your home smell just like the and orchard. The MacIntosh scent is available in the large jar that can burn as long as 150 hours. Buy from Amazon.

VTech Kidizoom Camera Pix: $29.82 (down from $39.99)

The VTech Kidizoom Camera is made especially for little hands, thanks to the rugged construction and kid-friendly controls. But this camera isn't just a toy, as it takes real digital photos, records voice and video, and even has selfie mode so kids get numerous ways to explore their photography skills. Buy from Amazon.

Graced Soft Luxuries Faux Fur Throw Blanket: $34.99 (down from $69)

There's nothing quite like curling up with a warm blanket when the days get chilly. Graced Soft Luxuries offers a large throw that's made of super-soft faux fur material in a versatile gray color. Buy from Amazon.

Stride Rite Made 2 Play Ashton Sneaker: $39 (down from $51.95)

Comfort and durability are both important features when it comes to kids' shoes. That's why we were excited to find Ashton Sneakers available at an impressive sale price. Although made of materials that will stand up to play, these tough little shoes are lightweight and have memory foam cushioning. They are available in several colors and sizes, from ages 2 to 8 years. Buy from Nordstrom or Amazon.

IMAGE Skincare Ageless Total Overnight Retinol Masque: $61.20 (down from $72)

With nourishing plant extracts, marine collagen, and retinol, the Ageless Total Overnight Retinol Masque is formulated to moisturize skin and plump up fine lines. It's great for mature skin but can also be used proactively to tackle signs of aging before they occur. Buy from Dermstore.

PAW Patrol My Size Lookout Tower: $64.99 (down from $99.99)

PAW Patrol toys are going to be on lots of children's wish lists this holiday season, so now is a great time to buy the popular My Sizes Lookout Tower for a deeply discounted price. At 2.5 feet tall, young PAW Patrol fans will have a blast reenacting heroic adventures from the cartoon series with this toy. Chase and Marshall figures and Pup Packs included. Buy from Amazon.

Gerard Raphet Chambolle Musigny Les Bussieres Cuvee Unique: $70 (down from $85)

Gerard Raphet Chambolle Musigny Les Bussieres Cuvee Unique is a flavorful 2017 burgundy wine that offers notes of berries and spices. It's crafted by a family that has four generations in winemaking. Buy from Wine Access.

Rachael Ray 10-piece Steel Bakeware Set: $69.99 (down from $79.99)

The holidays are coming, and if you like to make homemade goodies, you'll need bakeware. Rachael Ray's 10-piece set is crafted in durable steel and includes a cookie sheet and a variety of muffin, cake, and loaf pans. Rolled edges and non-stick surfaces will make easy work of all your baking tasks. Buy from Amazon.

Hamilton Beach Alexa-compatible Smart Coffee Maker and Echo Dot 3rd Gen: $69.99 (down from $99.98)

In just a few short months, you'll be able to ask Alexa to brew your morning coffee for you. That's because Hamilton Beach is introducing a 12-cup drip coffee maker with built-in Alexa that works seamlessly with Echo devices, available starting on Dec. 20. Pre-order now and you can get an incredibly low price on this smart coffee maker that comes with the Echo Dot 3rd Gen. Buy from Amazon.

K&K Interiors Metal Jack O'Lantern: $77.98 (down from $129.99)

Nordstrom has Halloween decor marked down just in time for the holiday, like this adorable Metal Jack O'Lantern. It's all decked out with a witch's hat and stands 27 inches tall, so it's sure to stand out among your seasonal decorations. Buy from Nordstrom.

VIZIO 29-inch 2.0 Soundbar: $79.99 (down from $285.43)

Do you have a TV with less-than-impressive sound? The compact VIZIO 2.0 Soundbar is super easy to set up and offers built-in Bluetooth for wireless operation. Combine the features and improved audio this soundbar offers with a savings of 72% and you have a deal that's too good to miss. Buy from Amazon.

Kenneth Cole New York Wool Blend Bouclé Coat: $139.90 (down from $228)

It's the uncomplicated structure with a stylish asymmetrical front that makes the Bouclé Coat by Kenneth Cole an attractive choice for bundling up this fall. It's made of a warm wool blend that's available in your choice for five fashionable colors. Buy from Nordstrom.

Instant Pot Ultra: $109 (down from $149.95)

It doesn't matter what types of food you like to prepare, the 6-quart Instant Pot Ultra can make your life easier in the kitchen. This multi-purpose cooker is like 10 appliances in one that can steam, cook, warm, and more. The user-friendly interface has numerous presets to take the guesswork out of meal prep. Buy from Amazon.

Idiosyncrasy Sampler Pack: $150 (down from $189)

Cabernet enthusiasts shouldn't miss out on the Idiosyncrasy Sampler Pack that includes four bottles at a discounted price. The set includes two Napa Valley wines -- one from Oakville, Nevada, and one from Atlas Peak, Nevada -- each with its own distinctive flavor. Buy from Wine Access.

Kate Spade New York Small Nicola Bag: $278.60 (down from $398)

Have you had your heart set on a Kate Spade bag? With two-toned pink Italian leather and the heart and spade logo, the Nicola Bag represents the best the designer has to offer. We think you'll also appreciate that you can carry this gorgeous little bag by the top handle or cross-body with the adjustable shoulder strap. Buy from Saks Fifth Avenue.

TCL 43-inch 4K Smart Roku TV: $229.99 (down from $329.99)

We love TCL TVs for their built-in Roku technology that makes it easy to stream, even for consumers who are new to the technology. We recommend the 43-inch model that has a gorgeous 4K resolution and low price point. It's a nice option for novices to streaming who are ready to cut the cord. Buy from Amazon.

Bruno Magli Fanetta Penny Loafer: $300.90 (down from $450)

Fanetta Penny Loafers provide a timeless look that complements numerous men's fashions and can easily be worn for work or special occasions. These stylish shoes are made of quality leather and are available in black/grey or cognac/dark brown. Buy from Nordstrom.

Tumi Tegra-Lite Max International 22-inch Expandable Carry-On: $476 (down from $850)

Air travel can be challenging, but a reliable carry-on bag can help make your journeys a bit easier. The Tegra-Lite Max is built for maneuverability yet is strong enough to hold up to bumps, scrapes, and drops. Just as importantly, it meets the size requirements of the majority of domestic flights. Buy from Nordstrom.

Jennifer Manfrin is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.