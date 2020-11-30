Wayback Burgers Celebrates ‘Giving Tuesday’ With Boys & Girls Clubs of America

One of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Burger Franchises Adds Holiday Cheer with Giving Campaign

Cheshire, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wayback Burgers , America’s favorite hometown burger joint and one of the nation’s fastest-growing burger franchises , invites guests to celebrate ‘Giving Tuesday’ with them at all locations nationwide on December 1.

As a proud partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Wayback Burgers franchisees are giving 10 percent of all sales on “Giving Tuesday” to the national organization . Since 2018, Wayback Burgers has raised more than $375,000 for the youth development program.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America serves 4.6 million young people at more than 4,700 Clubs across the country, offering a safe place and critical youth development programs.

“We embrace and support the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of America all year long,” said Patrick Conlin, President of Wayback Burgers. “But Giving Tuesday is a major fundraiser for us, and we are excited to invite our guests to join us in the giving. Ten percent of all sales will go directly to helping children at the Clubs.”

In addition, on Giving Tuesday, Wayback Burgers will announce the winner of the “Wayback Gives Back Award.” Club staff from across the country were nominated and one employee will win a $15,000 award for their Club. The winner is chosen for going above and beyond to make an impact on the lives of children.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that uses the power of people and organizations to do good in their communities and the world. Join our #GivingTuesday movement and support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America!

About Wayback Burgers

Founded in 1991 in Newark, Delaware, Wayback Burgers is a Connecticut-based fast-casual franchise with a reputation for cooked-to-order burgers and thick, hand-dipped milkshakes, served in an environment that hearkens back to a simpler place and time — when customer service meant something, and everyone felt the warmth of the community. Wayback Burgers currently operates in 31 states with over 166 locations nationally and internationally in Brunei, Sudan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Pakistan, The Netherlands, and Manitoba, Canada. Through its executed international franchise agreements, Wayback Burgers plans to open in 38 provinces/countries, including the Middle East, Northern Africa, South Africa, Bangladesh, Ireland, Germany, and, in Canada, Alberta, Ontario, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Currently, there are LOIs for Japan.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter .

