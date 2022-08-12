Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Wichita Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant celebrates opening with a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year on Aug. 15

Wichita, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Wichita community is about to have a new go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux ® makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 15.

Located at 2661 N. Maize Road, in NewMarket Square, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with the first 100 guests in line having a chance to win FREE Walk-On’s for a year! The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be a part of the Wichita community with our first Walk-On’s,” said Jamie Rheem, 3PRG Management CEO and franchisee. “With 90 TVs, a variety of local beers on tap and Louisiana-inspired cuisine served in a family-friendly game day atmosphere, Walk-On’s is the perfect place for guests to cheer on their favorite Kansas teams. We can’t wait to celebrate this exciting grand opening with everyone on Monday!”

Walk-On’s first Wichita restaurant also marks the brand’s first Kansas location. Walk-On’s Wichita will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/WalkOnsWichita .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun and Americana cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. The Walk-On’s team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit https://walkonsfranchising.com or contact Mike Wootton, Vice President of Franchise Development, at 704-572-2499.

