Vivo brings Italian cuisine back to former Chianti building in South Whitehall

The family behind Taste of Italy Bar & Grill in Hanover Township, Lehigh County has debuted another Italian restaurant in South Whitehall Township.

Vivo Italian Kitchen held a soft opening Thursday at 4558 Crackersport Road, according to Paolo Grisafi, who's operating the restaurant with his father, Nicolo.

The two-story Vivo is a homecoming of sorts as Nicolo has owned the building since 1987, renovating the structure and opening La Cucina Italian Restaurant there a couple years later.

The eatery changed hands in the early 1990s with two other restaurateurs operating it as Chianti from the early 2000s until 2015.

Vivo, which means life in Italian, serves a variety of favorites from Taste of Italy, including seafood gorgonzola, Palermo salmon and veal Sinatra, along with new dishes such as stuffed artichoke with crabmeat, crispy lamb chops and baked stuffed canneloni (spinach, ham and ricotta mix with a pink vodka sauce).

"Everything is made fresh from scatch daily," Paolo said. "A really cool sandwich, the tuna Italiano, comes with fresh grapes, raisins, some melted provolone and a special Vivo mayo. Also, we are using Parma prosciutto for a few of our dishes. It's premium, imported from Italy and sliced really thin - doesn't get any better."

Other menu highlights include appetizers such as bacon-wrapped scallops, boom boom shrimp and stuffed clams casino; pasta dishes such as eggplant rollatini, gnocchi marinara and lasagna Bolognese; main courses such as lobster di mare, marsala ribeye and portabella risotto; and 12-inch pizzas such as bruschetta, German and Greek flatbread (grape leaves, feta, olives and more).

Pasta dishes and entrees, $13-$32, come with soup or salad. Soups rotate every few days with the restaurant's opening weekend selections including pasta fagioli and Italian wedding soup.

Brunch, served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, includes dishes such as arancini bomba (rice ball filled with ham, peas, capri mozzarella and scrambled eggs), Fantasy Frittata (asparagus, artichoke, potato and eggs) and egg bruschetta pizza (11-inch pizza with egg, bacon, spinach and diced tomatoes).

"The 'Eggs in Purgatory' is a fun dish," Paolo said. "It's pasta marinara with an egg on top."

Along with his father and youngest brother, Franco, Paolo oversees operations at the 16-year-old Taste of Italy in the Valley Plaza shopping center on Catasauqua Road. He now plans to devote most of his time to Vivo.

Paolo and Franco's other brother, Joe, operates the one-year-old Joey G's Italian Kitchen in Whitehall Township and the four-year-old Corked Bar, Grill & Nightclub in Bethlehem.

The family also ran Roma Ristorante in Hanover Township, Lehigh County before selling it a couple years ago.

"[Running restaurants] is in our blood," Paolo said.

Vivo has been a labor of love with work starting about two years ago.

On the second floor, the family and a team of contractors demolished a wall to create an open-concept, 60-seat dining room, and also added new bathrooms, carpeting, light fixtures, camera and sound systems and glass tiles and 3-D geometrical designs on the walls. Booths line a wall with new windows overlooking Route 309.

On the first floor, new pendant lighting and tile flooring were installed and contractors built an addition accommodating 20 more dining seats.

The Grisafis also obtained a liquor license and constructed a granite bar, serving six draft beers, a variety of wines and classic and signature cocktails.

Exterior improvements to the restaurant include new roofing, soffits, gooseneck lighting, landscaping and an extended parking lot.

Vivo, offering take-out and catering, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. In a few weeks, the restaurant will begin accepting online reservations via Open Table. Info: 484-350-3523; vivoitaliankitchen.com.

