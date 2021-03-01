Twin Peaks Appoints New Executives to Fuel Franchise Development

Ultimate sports lodge hires two new leaders to drive domestic and international expansion

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel announced today that the company has welcomed two new executives to its leadership team – Vice President of Franchise Development Glenn Moon and Vice President of International Franchise Development John Brisco.

To further drive franchise development across the globe, Moon will focus on growing Twin Peaks in all parts of the U.S., while Brisco will target development in new international regions.

“We have hired two incredibly talented individuals, and we are thrilled to welcome them to our leadership team,” Hummel said. “Moon and Brisco bring a wealth of valuable experience and expertise to Twin Peaks. They both have extensive backgrounds in developing franchises. We have seen how successful they can be as they both have previously taken restaurant and hospitality brands to new heights.”

Moon joins Twin Peaks with more than 15 years of hospitality investment, real estate development and franchise sales experience with a strong background in site selection, commercial real estate analysis, relationship development with clients and vendor and franchise recruitment. Moon spent most of his career with several large, premier brand companies including Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Best Western Hotels & Resorts. Moon transacted franchise agreements from the economy to upper upscale segments in major markets in the Western United States.

Another franchise veteran, Brisco brings more than 30 years of executive international and domestic development to Twin Peaks. Brisco spent six years at TGI Friday’s, where he most notably served as vice president of international development across 75 countries, totaling 190 stores. From there, he went on to work at Ruby Tuesdays and created the company’s international business plan and expanded its franchise base to 38 countries within a five-year period. In 2005, he joined Sbarro as the brand’s president of international franchise and established agreements for an additional 1,000 new stores to be developed within the next 10 years. Most recently, Brisco served as president and CEO of Tony Roma’s.

“Both Moon and Brisco are going to be incredible assets to Twin Peaks as we prepare to bring our brand to more markets within the U.S. and to other parts of the world,” Hummel said. “Twin Peaks is already experiencing impressive growth, but now that we’ve hired them to fuel global franchise development, we are fully prepared to expand even quicker. We are all very excited about what’s in store for the future of Twin Peaks.”

Twin Peaks plans to open 12 to 15 additional locations this year. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com .

About Twin Peaks

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 81 locations in 24 states. Twin Peaks is the ultimate sports lodge featuring made-from-scratch food and the coldest beer in the business served by friendly and attractive Twin Peaks Girls surrounded by scenic views and the latest in high-definition TVs. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit twinpeaksfranchise.com . For more information, visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com .

