Treat Mom to a Mimosa and Brunch at TooJay’s Deli

All guests can enjoy $5 mimosas on Mother’s Day weekend May 7-9

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrate Mother’s Day by treating that special woman in your life to brunch at TooJay’s Deli . Beginning Friday, May 7 through Sunday, May 9 all TooJay’s locations will offer $5 mimosas.

Enjoy Florida’s beautiful spring weather with brunch at TooJay’s patio dining locations with popular menu items like the Deli Benedict, Corned Beef Hash and Eggs, Turkey Avocado Wrap and Nova Salmon Platter.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

