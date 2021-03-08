TOMS King Announces Erin Hasselgren as COO; Top U.S. Burger King Franchisee Creates Role to Oversee Growing Organization





Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) TOMS King , owner and operator of more than 130 BURGER KING® restaurants across Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, announces the appointment of Mr. Erin Hasselgren as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, effective today. Hasselgren is stepping into a new role, created to oversee the existing and growing portfolio of the company’s franchises.

Hasselgren joins the TOMS King executive committee following 20+ years of experience in chain restaurant management and operations. He will lead the field teams, inspiring franchisees to utilize innovative and cost-effective measures for optimizing performance. Responsibilities include managing the day-to-day planning, directing and overseeing all activities throughout the organization, and identifying the future needs to support expansion. Hasselgren will report directly to TOMS King Chief Executive Officer Matt Carpenter.

“We are thrilled to welcome Erin into the TOMS King family,” said Carpenter, “With more than 3,000 associates in five states, we are recognized as a leading franchisee in the BURGER KING® system. With his extensive background of successfully working with people, Erin is primed to spearhead our efforts, to elevate our successes, and advance our business.”

Hasselgren most recently served for three years as Director of Operations for Illinois-based Portillo’s Hot Dogs, where he was responsible for leading services and processes, as well as new restaurant growth, of units grossing $290 million in revenues. In his prior role as Regional Vice President for Cracker Barrel, Hasselgren led the Atlantic Region overseeing a large span of restaurants from Virginia to Maine with more than 7,500 employees and $340 million in annual revenues. Hasselgren served for nearly 19 years with Dallas-based fast-casual brand, Corner Bakery, where his career grew to Regional Vice President of Operations, developing district managers, general managers, and thousands of associates. He launched his career in the business with tenures at Aramark and Brinker International.

A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a degree in Hospitality and Tourism, Hasselgren lives in the western suburbs of Chicago with his wife Lynette and three children. In his free time, Hasselgren enjoys outdoor activities, restaurant dining, and traveling as much as possible.

“I have admired TOMS King’s success in the QSR segment — its structured operating systems, and impressive results,” said Hasselgren. “I look forward to continuing to elevate the company and boosting our franchisees’ and teams’ results to new levels.

“Erin’s appointment comes at an exciting time for us,” adds Kim Ervin, TOMS King’s Chief People Officer. “His role is greatly beneficial as we continue to increase functionality and maintain sustainable development. His extensive roots in the business and astute expertise is a true asset for our company.”

About TOMS King, LLC:

TOMS King, based in the Chicago suburb of Palatine, is one of the largest Burger King franchisees with more than 130 locations in five states. Consistently recognized as one of the top franchisees in both financial performance and operating metrics, the TOMS King team continues to build the business organically and invest in the development of new Burger King restaurants. www.tomsking.com .

Media Contact:

Grace August, Marketing Manager

gaugust@tomsking.com

Phone: 815-444-2009

The post TOMS King Announces Erin Hasselgren as COO; Top U.S. Burger King Franchisee Creates Role to Oversee Growing Organization first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.