‘Tis the Season to Gobble Up the Turkey Takeover and Shake of the Month at Ruby’s Diner

Fall has arrived and Ruby’s Diner is celebrating with a menu full of seasonal-inspired flavors. Beginning October 16, feast on items like the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger complete with a housemade turkey patty, smothered in two slices of Swiss cheese and topped with classic Thanksgiving stuffing and cranberry sauce; or the Turkey Arrabiata Ciabatta with a housemade patty of ground turkey and ground turkey sausage, Montreal seasoning and garlic mayonnaise, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, basil pesto and Arrabiata sauce on a ciabatta bun. Indulge with other fall comfort foods such as the Deluxe Grilled Cheese with cheddar and Swiss melted between sourdough bread and Fall Melody Soup made with a blend of parsnips and carrots. Before you head home this Thanksgiving, channel your nostalgia with your favorite childhood cereal—Captain Crunch. The Shake of the Month blends creamy and delicious ice cream with the holiday flavors of brown sugar and butter found in Captain Crunch cereal.

Turkey takeover and fall-inspired menu items available October 16-November 26, 2017.

Captain Crunch Shake of the Month available November 1-30, 2017.

Participating Ruby’s Diner Locations

Atlantic City: 1128 W. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, CA 92805. 714.635.7829

Cabazon – Morongo: 49000 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, CA 92230. 951.849.3850

Carlsbad: 5630 Paseo Del Norte, #130D, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Costa Mesa – South Coast Plaza: 3333 Bear St. at South Coast Plaza – Suite 120, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. 714.662.7829

Citadel: 100 Citadel Drive, #222, Los Angeles, CA 90040. 323.382.7829. 323.382.7829

Downey: 8801 Apollo Way, Downey, CA 90242

Huntington Beach: #1 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. 714.969.7829

Irvine: 4602 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, CA 92604. 949.552.7829

Irvine Spectrum: 505 Spectrum Center Drive in Irvine Spectrum. 949.753.7829

Laguna Beach: 30622 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. 949.497.7829

Laguna Hills: 24155 Laguna Hills Mall #1636, Laguna Hills, CA 92653. 949.588.7829

Long Beach: 6405 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90803. 562.596.1914

Mission Viejo: 258 The Shops at Mission Viejo, CA 92691. 949.481.7829

Oceanside: 1 Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA 92054. 760.433.7829

Orange: 186 N. Atchison St., Orange, CA 92866. 714.639.7829

Palm Springs: 155 S. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262. 760.406.7829

Palos Verdes: 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274

San Clemente: 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA 92672

San Diego – Mission Valley Mall: 1640 Camino Del Rio N., #360P, San Diego, CA 92108. 619.294.7829

San Juan Capistrano: 31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675. 949.496.7829

Tustin: 13102 Newport Ave., Tustin, CA 92780

Whittier: 10109 Whittwood Drive, Whittier, CA 90603. 562.947.7829

Yorba Linda: 21450 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda, CA 92887. 714.779.7829

Please direct media inquiries to: Laura Okey, The ACE Agency, laura@theaceagency.com

About Ruby’s Diner

Celebrating 35 years of success in 2017, Ruby’s Diner first opened on the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California in 1982. Today Ruby’s Restaurant Group is a privately held company that operates and franchises multiple Ruby’s Diner concepts across the nation. With over 32 U.S. stores across California, Nevada and Texas, including mall, casino and airport locations, Ruby’s Diner serves up America’s favorite burgers, hand-made milkshakes, and delicious fries in addition to a wide selection of breakfast entrees. Shooby Dooby down to Ruby’s online at Rubys.com and stay connected for company news and updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

