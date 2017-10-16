‘Tis the Season to Gobble Up the Turkey Takeover and Shake of the Month at Ruby’s Diner

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com)
WHAT:
Fall has arrived and Ruby’s Diner is celebrating with a menu full of seasonal-inspired flavors. Beginning October 16, feast on items like the Thanksgiving Turkey Burger complete with a housemade turkey patty, smothered in two slices of Swiss cheese and topped with classic Thanksgiving stuffing and cranberry sauce; or the Turkey Arrabiata Ciabatta with a housemade patty of ground turkey and ground turkey sausage, Montreal seasoning and garlic mayonnaise, topped with fresh mozzarella slices, basil pesto and Arrabiata sauce on a ciabatta bun. Indulge with other fall comfort foods such as the Deluxe Grilled Cheese with cheddar and Swiss melted between sourdough bread and Fall Melody Soup made with a blend of parsnips and carrots. Before you head home this Thanksgiving, channel your nostalgia with your favorite childhood cereal—Captain Crunch. The Shake of the Month blends creamy and delicious ice cream with the holiday flavors of brown sugar and butter found in Captain Crunch cereal.
WHEN:
Turkey takeover and fall-inspired menu items available October 16-November 26, 2017.
Captain Crunch Shake of the Month available November 1-30, 2017.
WHERE:
Participating Ruby’s Diner Locations
Atlantic City: 1128 W. Lincoln Ave., Anaheim, CA 92805. 714.635.7829
Cabazon – Morongo: 49000 Seminole Drive, Cabazon, CA 92230. 951.849.3850
Carlsbad: 5630 Paseo Del Norte, #130D, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Costa Mesa – South Coast Plaza: 3333 Bear St. at South Coast Plaza – Suite 120, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. 714.662.7829
Citadel: 100 Citadel Drive, #222, Los Angeles, CA 90040. 323.382.7829. 323.382.7829
Downey: 8801 Apollo Way, Downey, CA 90242
Huntington Beach: #1 Main St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648. 714.969.7829
Irvine: 4602 Barranca Parkway, Irvine, CA 92604. 949.552.7829
Irvine Spectrum: 505 Spectrum Center Drive in Irvine Spectrum. 949.753.7829
Laguna Beach: 30622 S. Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach, CA 92651. 949.497.7829
Laguna Hills: 24155 Laguna Hills Mall #1636, Laguna Hills, CA 92653. 949.588.7829
Long Beach: 6405 E. Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA 90803. 562.596.1914
Mission Viejo: 258 The Shops at Mission Viejo, CA 92691. 949.481.7829
Oceanside: 1 Oceanside Pier, Oceanside, CA 92054. 760.433.7829
Orange: 186 N. Atchison St., Orange, CA 92866. 714.639.7829
Palm Springs: 155 S. Palm Canyon Dr., Palm Springs, CA 92262. 760.406.7829
Palos Verdes: 550 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274
San Clemente: 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente, CA 92672
San Diego – Mission Valley Mall: 1640 Camino Del Rio N., #360P, San Diego, CA 92108. 619.294.7829
San Juan Capistrano: 31781 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675. 949.496.7829
Tustin: 13102 Newport Ave., Tustin, CA 92780
Whittier: 10109 Whittwood Drive, Whittier, CA 90603. 562.947.7829
Yorba Linda: 21450 Yorba Linda Boulevard, Yorba Linda, CA 92887. 714.779.7829
MEDIA REQUESTS:
Please direct media inquiries to: Laura Okey, The ACE Agency, laura@theaceagency.com
About Ruby’s Diner
Celebrating 35 years of success in 2017, Ruby’s Diner first opened on the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, California in 1982. Today Ruby’s Restaurant Group is a privately held company that operates and franchises multiple Ruby’s Diner concepts across the nation. With over 32 U.S. stores across California, Nevada and Texas, including mall, casino and airport locations, Ruby’s Diner serves up America’s favorite burgers, hand-made milkshakes, and delicious fries in addition to a wide selection of breakfast entrees. Shooby Dooby down to Ruby’s online at Rubys.com and stay connected for company news and updates on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Media Contact:
Laura Okey
The ACE Agency
818-263-7714
laura@theaceagency.com
Guy Fieri brought a barbecue and a crew to feed evacuees and volunteers in California
When Perez Hilton shared his excitement over Twitter, T. Swift fans shut him down.
This beer oasis in the Rocky Mountains is definitely worth a visit
Got pie on the brain? Check out 50 delicious pies across the country