Three Floyds cans — finally! — coming in April, starting with Gumballhead and Alpha King

Three Floyds Brewing has been instrumental in the rise of craft beer.

It was early on hop-forward ales (Alpha King, Gumballhead and Zombie Dust have each been a legend in their way), bold stouts (Dark Lord imperial stout), craft beer as an event (the annual Dark Lord Day festival) and bold, irreverent label art (every Three Floyds beer ever).

But the iconic Northwest Indiana brewery has been curiously late on putting its beer in cans.

Well, no more.

The first Three Floyds cans — Alpha King pale ale and Gumballhead hoppy wheat ale — will be released in the coming weeks, most likely in April, the brewery said Friday.

Gumballhead will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and Alpha King will be sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans. Both beers will be available year-round across Three Floyds’ distribution footprint — Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Other beers will also be canned, though plans have yet to be cemented, the brewery said. Both Alpha King and Gumballhead will also continue to be distributed in bottles.

Both beers are being made at a new 103,000-square-foot brewery built expressly to make canned beer, located in a former Whole Foods distribution center in Munster, Ind., near Three Floyds’ main brewery.

Build-out of the brewery was led by Todd Haug, whom Three Floyds hired in 2016 after a distinguished career at Minneapolis’ Surly Brewing. No taproom will be built at the new brewery, and tours will not be offered.

Three Floyds’ side project, War Pigs, will not be made or canned at the new brewery.

jbnoel@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @hopnotes









