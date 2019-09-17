‘They Can’t Stop All Of Us’ … More Like ‘Welcome All’ as Main Event Invites Fans To Storm Out-Of-This-World Arena 51 Laser Tag on Sept. 20

Ultimate entertainment center offers fun, safe alternative to Area 51 raid with 51% off laser tag on Sept. 20, available at all 43 locations nationwide

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Main Event, one of the biggest and most popular family entertainment center companies in the country, is putting its own twist on the “Storm Area 51” event by offering fans a chance to raid its Arena 51 multi-level laser tag courses instead on Sept. 20. Guests are invited to use top-secret promo code “Arena 51” at any of the 43 local Main Event centers to receive 51% off laser tag games throughout the day.

With roughly two million people across the country indicating interest in the Storm Area 51 event, Main Event is giving fans an otherworldly alternative to rave about.

“The mission behind Main Event is creating fun, memorable experiences for our guests, which is why we believe we have the distinct ability to tap into cultural moments like this,” said Sarah Beddoe, chief brand officer for Main Event. “Our state-of-the-art laser tag rooms offer an adrenaline-pumping experience around every corner, something everyone from thrill-seekers to families can enjoy. We welcome those who want to take part in this much talked about event, but in a fun, safe environment, to do so at Main Event.”

The Main Event laser tag arena features a foggy, black-lit, multi-level room with hurdles and obstacles on each level. Each game features up to 15 participants on two teams going toe-to-toe for 15 minutes of high intensity skirmishes.

Along with the laser tag promotion, Main Event will also have themed specialty beverages and menu items available exclusively on this day, like the Area 51 Burger – an All American burger taking the shape of a UFO with the addition of a fried Cheddar jalapeño tortilla and sitting on a side of queso to give the illusion that it is floating for $9.99. Guests can order it with onion rings stacked on top for $2 extra to get even more of an extraterrestrial look.

More information about the promotion and menu can be found at any of the local 43 centers.

In addition to laser tag, each Main Event center consists of state-of-the-art bowling, billiards, gravity ropes and an innovative games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games. The centers feature a high quality, chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs.

To learn more, visit www.mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment operates 43 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

