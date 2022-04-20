Taffer’s Tavern Partners With Colliers and Northboro Builders To Provide Turnkey Development Support for Franchisees

Jon Taffer hand-picks nationally acclaimed real estate and construction partners to enhance and expedite franchise expansion plans

Las Vegas, NV ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative, full-service tavern concept founded by industry-leading hospitality expert and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, Jon Taffer , selected world-class commercial real estate and construction partners to assist in the brand’s rapid unit growth across the nation. Colliers and Northboro Builders will work with the Taffer’s Tavern development team and franchise partners to strengthen the real estate selection, design, build and project management process for all future tavern locations. Taffer’s Tavern is establishing these partnerships to ensure its franchisees have access to preferred vendors to execute restaurant expansions, from data-driven site selection techniques to efficient buildouts to the grand opening of new locations.

“Our newly established partnerships with Colliers and Northboro will be the key to providing our franchisees with the tools they need to amplify the Taffer’s Tavern brand presence nationwide,” said Taffer. “I am confident that Colliers and Northboro’s industry expertise will take our one-of-a-kind concept to the next level by refashioning our growth trajectory and tapping into new real estate possibilities within top media markets.”

Colliers is an established leader for diversified commercial real estate services and investment management in 62 countries. Known for its ability to maximize the potential of property and real estate assets to accelerate success, the company brings nearly three decades of brokerage and franchise real estate experience to Taffer’s full-service franchise. Colliers’ experts will evaluate data and analytics to identify territories best suited for this unique concept, which will enable master franchisees to open new tavern locations empowered by the advantages of insightful logistical support.

“We are thrilled to be launching a dynamic partnership with the Taffer’s Tavern franchise,” said Saira Mohan, senior associate of business development and retail services at Colliers Retail Services. “Our team looks forward to bringing Jon’s revolutionary vision to life by leveraging our arsenal of knowledge in effective real estate expansion. Together, we will build on the tremendous success that the brand has produced during its inaugural year.”

Northboro Builders, the national franchise specialists in design and build, will provide a comprehensive array of services to Taffer’s Tavern from the signing of new franchisees to the build out of restaurant locations. Utilizing its experience executing design and build projects for airport restaurants, franchises, medical facilities and yacht and country clubs, the Northboro team will work hand-in-hand with Colliers to identify real estate properties that match Taffer’s Tavern franchisor and franchisee expectations and budgets.

“I have owned, operated and invested in several highly successful franchises over the course of my career and have never come across a concept quite like what Jon has created,” said Larry Jarnes, president and CEO of Northboro Builders. “It was apparent from the start that our talented, nationwide team matches the expectations of the Taffer’s Tavern franchise as well as Jon’s attention to detail and passion for strategic growth. We can’t wait to get to work.”

Together with Fransmart , the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, Taffer’s Tavern is rapidly expanding its footprint across the United States and seeking franchisees to bring the innovative concept to new areas.

To learn more about Taffer’s Tavern franchising opportunities, watch this video or visit https://fransmart.com/taffers-tavern-food-and-spirits .

About Taffer’s Tavern

Jon Taffer, Bar Rescue star and award-winning hospitality expert, has launched his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern. Taffer’s Tavern is the quintessential pub, a place to gather with your old friends and make new ones along the way. The tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern food, a streamlined hoodless/ventless restaurant format with small kitchen footprint, and the latest advances in food preparation technology, with best-in-class industry partnerships including Shift4, Cuisine Solutions, Middleby Corporation, Krowne and Restaurant365. Taffer’s Tavern is now open in Alpharetta, Georgia, and FedEx Field in Maryland, with additional locations planned for the Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Las Vegas and Orlando areas with more markets to follow. For more information, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is an award-winning hospitality expert, entrepreneur and thought leader with nearly 40 years of experience in the hospitality, entertainment, and nightlife industries. Best known as executive producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue, a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure that is now in its eighth season. This year Jon goes head-to-head against chef Robert Irvine in 24-hour restaurant makeovers on an all-new three-episode series streaming on discovery+ called Restaurant Rivals: Irvine vs. Taffer. In 2019, Jon announced the launch of his own innovative, full-service restaurant franchise concept, Taffer’s Tavern, which launched in Atlanta in 2020 with several locations poised to open in 2022. Taffer’s Tavern features outstanding signature cocktails, elevated tavern foods, and the latest advancements in restaurant technologies. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Anheuser-Bush, Ritz-Carlton, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue and Fortune 500 brands such as Hyatt Hotels and Marriott International. In addition, Jon is a best-selling author having written three books: “Raise the Bar,” “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” and his newest book “The Power of Conflict: Speak Your Mind and Get the Results You Want.” For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys, QDOBA and The Halal Guys from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1 billion in revenue to date. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

About Northboro Builders

Northboro Builders Inc is a nationwide franchise specialist in design/build, offering a comprehensive array of services from architecture, construction, project management, full FF&E procurement and permitting. Our talented, nationwide team has been serving customers that span across a variety of industries, including restaurants, airports, hospitality and private clubs since 1998. Northboro is based in Orlando, Florida with offices in the Northeast as well as Texas. For more information, visit www.northborobuilders.com .

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 62 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn .

