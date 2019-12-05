Sunny Street Cafe Now Open in Des Peres, Missiouri

Breakfast & Lunch Staple Adds a Fourth Location in St. Louis

Des Peres, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Sunny Street Café is officially open in Des Peres. The popular all day breakfast and lunch café opened on November 14th. Located at 11692 Manchester Rd., it marks the fourth location for Sunny Street in the greater St. Louis area.

”We’re absolutely thrilled to open our fourth restaurant in St. Louis,” says VP of Brand Strategy, Mike Stasko. “The opportunity to open in Des Peres was almost perfect. We’re very excited to be here and we look forward to meeting your family and becoming a part of the Des Peres community.”

Sunny Street Café serves breakfast and lunch classics you expect along with some tasty concoctions that you don’t. It’s fresh food that makes your day better – in a warm place that makes you feel comfortable. It’s also a local-feel, care-about-the-community type place that has been a part of the Wentzville, Wildwood and Arnold, Missouri communities for over a decade.

Sunny Street Café’s new Des Peres location will be inhabiting the space of a previous restaurant, The Egg and I. And in a positive move for the community, will be retaining much of the previous staff. During the remodel process, Sunny Street also also worked with Habitat for Humanity to reuse furniture from the previous space, and The Oasis of St. Louis to donate dishes, glassware and other smallwares. They also partnered with Feed my People of St. Louis to donate all unused food.

During the opening, Sunny Street Café will be donating a portion of the proceeds to support The Children’s Wishing Well Foundation of St Louis. An organization that has been serving great St. Louis for over 35 years, it works to grant wishes for the area’s chronically and terminally ill children.

The restaurant boasts a large private meeting room that can be reserved for parties, business events, showers, and other gatherings. It also has a large outdoor patio open during warmer months. For more location information, visit sunnystreetcafe.com.

They feature a wide variety of breakfast and lunch fare, including signature dishes such as "big as the plate" buttermilk pancakes, Stuffed Biscuits and Gravy, Sunny's Skillet, Southwest Turkey Club, Buffalo Chicken Salad, homemade soups, fresh fruit, and from-scratch muffins. Restaurants also offer full service catering, take out and special event hosting.

