Saturday is Stehly's last day of business in downtown Nazareth

Stehly’s Bakery and Eatery, which opened two years ago in downtown Nazareth, is moving.

Saturday will be the business’ last day at 113 S. Main St. and owner Anthony Stehly, who previously operated Nazareth’s Pie Shop for 15 years, said he plans to reopen the eatery at a new location in mid-July.

“We can’t reveal the new location right now because the paperwork still has to be signed,” Stehly said. “I don’t want to make an announcement now and have it not work out.”

The reason for the move?

“It’s a mix between the landlord, the rent, the management — a ton of different factors,” Stehly said.

Until July, Stehly will be using a bakery in the Bethlehem area to make kiffles, pies and other sweets, which will be available at the Nazareth Farmers Market.

