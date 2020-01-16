Saladworks Kicks Off the New Year with the Opening of its 100th Location

Salad concept franchise celebrates milestone with the opening of its Howard Park location; proclaims 2020 the Year of Originality

West Conshohocken, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Saladworks , a Philadelphia original fast-casual salad concept, is ringing in the New Year celebrating the opening of its 100th restaurant in Howard Park, Md. The restaurant opened on Monday, January 6, 2020 and is located at 4601 Liberty Heights Ave. in Baltimore.

Guests attending the grand opening got a taste of Saladworks’ Year of Originality, empowering guests and team members to Be Original through key trends that influence its Millennial family guest — personalization, customization, self-expression, connection and convenience. The first 100 guests in line also experienced a “WOW!” moment, receiving free Saladworks for a year.

“There is no better way to kick off the New Year than with a milestone celebrating our growing brand,” said Saladworks President and CEO Kelly Roddy. “As we enter into the new decade, we are laser focused on doubling our franchise presence to end the year with 200 locations, while also improving our guest experience so that our loyal fans can enjoy their original creations however they’d like, whether on the go or at home.”

Saladworks provides guests with fresh, healthy and flavorful choices that fit any lifestyle. Create Your Own Salad is the canvas from which guests can “fuel their originality,” based upon taste, dietary or health specifications. The original fast-casual salad franchise offers more than 60 ingredients and seasonal varieties that allow guests to escape meal boredom with more options to create their own masterpiece.

“This year, we are focused on creating an environment that delivers a unique and original experience for every guest that walks through the door,” said Saladworks Chief Marketing Officer Mark Mears. “We’re doing this by promoting creativity from within to deliver on originality by creating an environment where team members are encouraged to enhance the guest experience by letting their personalities shine through. Creating “WOW!” moments for guests is the cornerstone of the Be Original campaign.”

Growing through franchising to meet the rapidly increasing demand for healthier meal options, Saladworks is on pace to double in size, with 200 locations planned to open by the end of 2020. The company is expanding its franchise unit count through both traditional restaurant locations and nontraditional venues such as airports, military bases and universities. The brand plans for expansion into new markets including Minnesota, California, Florida, Colorado, Rhode Island, Indiana, Ohio and Arkansas.

Saladworks, the nation’s leading entrée salad destination, serves people nature’s best, one salad at a time. America’s original fast-casual salad concept, Saladworks first opened its doors in 1986 and launched its first franchised location in 2001. Today, guests can visit Saladworks in over 100 different locations in eighteen states and two countries. At Saladworks, all salads are made to order, one at a time, from a wide variety of the freshest vegetables, fruits, proteins and delicious dressings. Saladworks guests can create their own salad, or enjoy one of many signature and seasonal salads, together with a selection of freshly-made complementary products like wraps and soups. In 2018 and 2019, Saladworks was ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises list, Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s Top 100 Game Changers for 2018, and the Top 100 Movers and Shakers list by FastCasual.com. From 2017 through 2019, Saladworks ranked on the Franchise Times Top 200+. For franchise information, visit www.Saladworks.com .

