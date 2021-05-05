Plenty of New Startup Restaurants Opening Around the Country

( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Flhip provides regularly updated lead lists, allowing vendors to check for updates at any time. To see leads in your sales area click here .

Click on the map above to see how Flhip can get you in the door first of new restaurants!

Washington, DC – dLeña

Denver-based chef Richard Sandoval is ready to open his next DC project: dLeña, a modern Mexican restaurant and mezcaleria that’s opening in Mount Vernon Triangle very soon. The restaurateur, who operates over 45 concepts worldwide, became a presence in Washington with the opening of Zengo in 2005 and Masa 14 in 2009 (both have closed). He also runs two DC locations of El Centro D.F., which serves tacos and Mexican small plates; Latin grill Toro Toro in downtown DC; and La Sandia in Tysons.

Minneapolis, MN – Amba

One of chef Douglas Katz’s ghost kitchens will materialize into its own physical restaurant location later this year. Amba, an Indian-fusion restaurant, is set to open in October or early November at 1430 W. 28th Street. Katz has been running Amba as a takeout and delivery-only restaurant since November, alongside his other ghost kitchen Chimi, a South American-influenced concept.

Middletown, DE – Dua Vino

Dua Vino may be opening this summer in downtown South Lyon. In 2019, the 130-year-old RCA building, located at 135 E. Lake St., was purchased by Dan Schwegler, a Lyon Township resident and business owner, and friends David Mihalek and Ray Vansteenkiste for $135,000 with plans to convert the historic building into an Italian eatery. The building had long been seen as an eyesore by some residents.

San Francisco, CA – Norcina

A chef who’s worked at heavy-hitting San Francisco restaurants such as Cotogna, Greens and Presidio Social Club is bringing sourdough Neapolitan pizzas and handmade pastas to the Marina this spring. Called Norcina, the new restaurant from Kaitlynn Bauman will open in late May at 3251 Pierce St., between Chestnut and Lombard streets.

Greenville, SC – Lewis Barbeque

Lewis Barbecue and Tommy’s Country Ham House hosted an event on Saturday to celebrate the passing of the torch from Tommy Stevenson to John Lewis. Lewis Barbeque will take the place of Tommy’s Country Ham House once it closes. Lewis is hoping to open Lewis Barbeque sometime in the spring of 2022, so those eager to try the new establishment will have to wait a bit.

Forest Park, IL – White Crane Creative Thai and Sushi

Forest Park will be home to a new Thai and sushi restaurant as White Crane Creative Thai and Sushi is anticipated to open around the beginning of June at 819 Harlem Ave., the previous location of Mom’s Place. The restaurant owners are applying for a liquor license and will also serve smoothies and bubble tea.

For more information or to view the leads in your area, please visit Flhip.com

Contact:

Ken Roberts

772-231-5826

ken@flhip.com

The post Plenty of New Startup Restaurants Opening Around the Country first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.