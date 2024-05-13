How To Properly Clean Your Silverware Drawer And Combat The Crumbs

It's happened again — your silverware drawer has become dirty, and you're overwhelmed by the thought of cleaning it. You are not alone. Due to its residence underneath your kitchen counter where food is prepared, your silverware drawer is unfortunately susceptible to accumulating crumbs, dirt, and that mysterious unpleasant stickiness that raises questions. Even after you've spring cleaned your kitchen, it seems that it's only a matter of time (and meal prep) before debris sneaks its way back inside, which — when not addressed swiftly — can be inviting to pesky bugs and other critters.

Truth be told, cleaning out that drawer can be tedious, but it doesn't have to be. The good news is that there are some simple, infallible steps to cleaning your silverware drawer properly and ridding it of those crumbs and debris that somehow seem to accumulate no matter how careful you are or how closely you wash your flatware. When completed once a month, you can take that drawer from grimy to sparklingly bright easily and effectively.