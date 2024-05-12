If You Use Fancy Chocolate For S'mores, You're Making A Huge Mistake
S'mores — roasted marshmallows sandwiched between pieces of chocolate and graham crackers — are crunchy, melty, and sweet. Their lightly charred crispness delivers a flavor combination that evokes an unapologetic dose of childhood nostalgia. The campfire favorite has inspired countless variations since the first recipe for a "some more" appeared in a 1927 Girl Scout guidebook, including swapping saltines or cookies for graham crackers, and getting creative with additions such as peanut butter cups, bananas, or even bacon. But there's no need to get too fancy with the chocolate you choose; as it turns out, s'mores are best when made with relatively inexpensive, basic milk chocolate.
Milk chocolate is ideal for s'mores because it has a lower melting point than the more expensive dark chocolate, thanks to its higher amount of sugar and milk solids. Darker chocolates are more difficult to melt because of their higher concentration of cocoa. A great s'more has a piece or two of chocolate that is softened enough to add creaminess to your s'mores, without melting completely.
Using milk chocolate for the perfect s'more
Making classic s'mores starts with choosing the right type of milk chocolate pieces. Chocolate bark and chocolate chips can be used to make a delectable s'more, but it can be a struggle to balance a chunk of chocolate or a pile of chips on graham crackers. Chocolate bars, however, are the go-to for s'mores-making because their uniform segments are the ideal size and shape for graham crackers. Less-expensive chocolate bars such as the classic Hershey's work best. Because Hershey's milk chocolate bars are both thin and soft, the chocolate melts quickly and holds its shape better when warm, creating that recognizable soft-yet-solid chocolate layer that complements the gooiness of a marshmallow.
Fancy artisanal chocolates are typically made of only cacao beans, sugar, and cocoa butter, and can cost up to $12 for one chocolate bar. They are often promoted as having the "taste" of the area where the cacao was grown — which means they also offer a less consistent taste and texture than mass-produced chocolate. Expensive chocolates are often handcrafted, so they tend to be less smooth.
Although there are luxury milk chocolate brands, most "fancy" chocolates are dark chocolate. Dark chocolate has at least 70% cocoa solids, compared to milk chocolate's 25%, and is significantly less sweet. The deeper, richer profile can add a more sophisticated element to a s'more that may suit some preferences, but that chocolate layer will lack that familiar sweet-chocolate taste from those childhood campfire s'mores.
The key to a perfect milk chocolate s'more
Once you've selected your perfect, cheap milk chocolate, the key to achieving the perfect meltiness is having your chocolate already placed and waiting on your graham cracker. You don't want your roasted marshmallow to cool while you're preparing the cracker; otherwise, there might not be enough residual heat in the marshmallow to melt your chocolate. Of course, you could jump on the viral trend of sticking chocolate squares into the middle of the marshmallow and roasting them together, but keep in mind milk chocolate melts quickly. Keep an eye on it so it doesn't melt to liquid and drip out of your marshmallow.
Take your s'mores to the next level by adding a salty kick by spreading a layer of peanut butter on the graham crackers before adding the chocolate and roasted marshmallows. The rich nuttiness of the peanut butter will accentuate the sweetness of inexpensive milk chocolate and enhance the light smokiness infused by the fire. For a deliciously unique twist, add bacon to your s'mores for a salty, savory counterpunch to s'more's cloying sweetness. Caramelize the bacon first by dipping it in brown sugar and cinnamon, and bake until golden brown, for a fun next-level flavor and texture combination that gives your s'more a hint of fancy, even if your chocolate doesn't.