If You Use Fancy Chocolate For S'mores, You're Making A Huge Mistake

Making classic s'mores starts with choosing the right type of milk chocolate pieces. Chocolate bark and chocolate chips can be used to make a delectable s'more, but it can be a struggle to balance a chunk of chocolate or a pile of chips on graham crackers. Chocolate bars, however, are the go-to for s'mores-making because their uniform segments are the ideal size and shape for graham crackers. Less-expensive chocolate bars such as the classic Hershey's work best. Because Hershey's milk chocolate bars are both thin and soft, the chocolate melts quickly and holds its shape better when warm, creating that recognizable soft-yet-solid chocolate layer that complements the gooiness of a marshmallow.

Fancy artisanal chocolates are typically made of only cacao beans, sugar, and cocoa butter, and can cost up to $12 for one chocolate bar. They are often promoted as having the "taste" of the area where the cacao was grown — which means they also offer a less consistent taste and texture than mass-produced chocolate. Expensive chocolates are often handcrafted, so they tend to be less smooth.

Although there are luxury milk chocolate brands, most "fancy" chocolates are dark chocolate. Dark chocolate has at least 70% cocoa solids, compared to milk chocolate's 25%, and is significantly less sweet. The deeper, richer profile can add a more sophisticated element to a s'more that may suit some preferences, but that chocolate layer will lack that familiar sweet-chocolate taste from those childhood campfire s'mores.