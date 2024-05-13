Kellogg's Once Called Pop-Tarts By A Totally Different Name

It's hard to imagine the breakfast pastry now known as "Pop-Tarts" with any other name. It's catchy and memorable, and describes exactly what it is — a tart that pops out of the toaster. But while Pop-Tarts may be a household name now, during its recipe-testing stage in 1963, when Pop-Tarts creator the late Bill Post was hired by Kellogg's, the product was originally called "Fruit Scones."The name didn't exactly have a ring to it, but it was how Post's children began to refer to the toaster pastries.

"They used to ask me, 'Bring those fruit scones home.' That's what we called them at first, internally. Fruit scones. 'Bring some of those home, will you, Dad?'" Post, who died in February, told the Midland Daily News in 2003. The name stuck for a while but didn't stick for long. That same year, Kellogg's changed the name to the iconic moniker "Pop-Tarts."