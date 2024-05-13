Throw That Old Donut On The Grill And Thank Us Later
Is there anything more devastating than a wasted donut? These delicious treats are usually best the day they're made, afterwards becoming stale, dry, and borderline inedible. This is thanks to some unfortunate science that occurs when the starch molecules in your donut meet oxygen. Just like with bread, muffins, and other baked goods, starches in the wheat flour crystallize after exposure to air, and wind up giving your donut a stale, crumbly texture. But as long as your donut isn't so old that it's growing mold, there's a trick that will bring your treat back to life.
Any passionate home cook knows that the grill is good for so much more than steaks and burgers, and there are some delicious and easy grilled dessert recipes out there. By grilling your stale donut, you get an outcome similar to a toasted burger bun or crusty piece of bread licked by the flames. The once-stale treat will gain a toasty, crisp crust and a soft inside, plus a layer of rich caramelization and even a touch of smokiness that contrasts with the sweetness. It's easy to pull this trick off for a donut that's almost exactly like a pillowy fresh version, and deliciously warm, to boot.
How to grill your leftover donuts
There are a few methods for making grilled donuts. To maximize the crispy surface area, you'll want to slice your donuts horizontally, like you would with a bagel. (If your donut has a filling, however, you might want to try another repurposing hack, like making a donut bread pudding). Be sure to butter the interior surface of your donut, the way you would with a burger bun. This not only prevents your donut from sticking to the grates, but also promotes caramelization of the sugars on the inside and out. The heat will also permeate your donut for faster heating and better browning.
Another option is to leave your donut intact, hit it with a bit of nonstick spray, and throw it on the grill whole. In either case, aim for a medium-low to moderate heat, and be aware that the process moves fast. You're looking for a little char and grill marks on the outside, which should take only 30 seconds to a minute. Keep a close eye on your desserts so you don't risk scorching them.
If you don't have a gas or charcoal grill, you can also use an indoor panini press, in which case you can leave the donut whole and press it flat. It will be a little more dense, but still crisp yet soft. You could even use a stovetop grill pan for similar results.
Delicious toppings for grilled donuts
Dressing up your grilled donuts is a pleasure in its own right, and is sure to wow your guests if you serve them up at a cookout. If you're going to grill a donut with cinnamon sugar or a classic glaze, those sugars on the outside will caramelize and crisp up, and create an almost bruleed crust. If your treat has frosting, just make sure not to place the frosted side on the grates, so you can avoid a melty and hard-to-clean mess. Donuts like these pair deliciously with a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream (or your store-bought favorite) while still warm. Marvel at the contrasts of hot and cold versus creamy and crispy textures.
You can also make a grilled donut ice cream sandwich, if you slice them in half first. Sauces are also welcome with or without ice cream, from a classic hot fudge to a fresh fruit compote, and chopped nuts or extra sprinkles make your dessert even more fun. You can even turn your leftover donuts into a s'mores-type situation by topping them with chocolate and marshmallow creme, both of which are complemented by the touch of signature smokiness. Now that you never have to toss another stale donut, you can start brainstorming yet more ways to style your grilled masterpiece.