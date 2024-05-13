Throw That Old Donut On The Grill And Thank Us Later

There are a few methods for making grilled donuts. To maximize the crispy surface area, you'll want to slice your donuts horizontally, like you would with a bagel. (If your donut has a filling, however, you might want to try another repurposing hack, like making a donut bread pudding). Be sure to butter the interior surface of your donut, the way you would with a burger bun. This not only prevents your donut from sticking to the grates, but also promotes caramelization of the sugars on the inside and out. The heat will also permeate your donut for faster heating and better browning.

Another option is to leave your donut intact, hit it with a bit of nonstick spray, and throw it on the grill whole. In either case, aim for a medium-low to moderate heat, and be aware that the process moves fast. You're looking for a little char and grill marks on the outside, which should take only 30 seconds to a minute. Keep a close eye on your desserts so you don't risk scorching them.

If you don't have a gas or charcoal grill, you can also use an indoor panini press, in which case you can leave the donut whole and press it flat. It will be a little more dense, but still crisp yet soft. You could even use a stovetop grill pan for similar results.