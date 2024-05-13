What It Means To Find A Flavor Bridge When Pairing Cheese

No beginner-friendly charcuterie board is complete without a small pot of honey to anchor the board. Honey is a commonly used flavor bridge, as its sweetness perfectly underscores a variety of flavors, from salty, savory cured meats to delicate or aged cheeses, creamy and hard alike. The food science behind it all involves connecting flavor compounds across ingredients. There will be certain ingredients that are likely to share flavor compounds with many other ingredients and some that won't share many at all. Focus on the ingredients with many shared compounds: They're your bridges!

But your flavor bridge doesn't have to be a separate food item. It can be as simple as a delicate seasoning. Lemon zest is a great choice of garnish for fresh cheeses, especially if you're looking to pair the cheese with a white, citrus-coded wine. The idea here is that the lemon zest and white wine with citrus notes will naturally connect with their shared citrus flavors, so the fresh cheese is, therefore, now connected to the wine. Other unlikely spices and seasonings can become brilliant flavor bridges as well, especially when they help you connect entire meals to your cheese appetizer. Or the cheese can be the bridge itself — the richer, savory flavor bridge between, say, a plain leafy green salad and a light bottle of sauvignon blanc. Sprinkle some feta on top of the salad, and your bridge has been built.