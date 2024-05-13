A Cheesemonger Explains The Most Important Rules For Pairing

Few foods pair better with alcohol than cheese. There are plenty of classic wine and cheese pairings, but craft beer and cheese can also be a match made in heaven, much like a pairing of cheese and spirits. If you want to enjoy this snack alongside your favorite boozy beverages, however, there are many factors to consider, especially if you're constructing an entire charcuterie board. Kathleen Serino, training and curriculum manager at Murray's Cheese, spoke with Daily Meal and shared how to create the perfect wine and cheese pairing (and how to pair cheese with other things, too).

She said that one end-all-be-all rule for making great cheese pairings is to use "common sense blended with a little bit of courage." That means focusing on freshness and temperature and not being afraid to branch out. As she told Daily Meal, "You should be fearless and experimental (just search the hashtag 'unhinged cheese pairings' on social media to dive down a whimsical rabbit hole and you will get the idea)!"

Serino also noted, "At Murray's, we suggest three basic pairing principles I live (and would die) by." These rules — "like with like," "what grows together goes together," and "opposites attract" — will help you pair not just cheese, but also other ingredients on your smorgasbord. At the end of the day, Serino reassured us that you can always "ask your local cheesemonger or wine steward for advice if you are feeling lost."