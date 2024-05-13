14 Ingredient Swaps That Will Make Your Meatballs Taste So Much Better

If there are people out there who don't love meatballs, we don't wanna know them. Whether you're making classic Italian meatballs or Swedish meatballs doused in cream sauce, the food brings flavor and sustenance to the table, and they're refreshingly easy to make at home. However, meatballs are often made in the same way every time, and by doing this, you miss out on a world of ingredient swaps that can amp up their flavor even further.

Meatballs, by their very nature, are versatile: Their composition, made of multiple different items, lends them a looseness and flexibility with their ingredients that invites experimentation. Changing up the meat you're using, by opting for a different type of red meat, a white meat, or even seafood, can give your meatballs a more developed, sometimes more subtle flavor. Opting for a different binder than the classic breadcrumbs can also infuse your meatballs with more taste. The seasonings you choose for your meatballs can unlock things even further, and you don't have to stick with the classic Italian herbs thrown into so many recipes. We'll show you all the ways you can jazz up your meatballs with a few easy swaps.