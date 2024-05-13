The Discontinued Wendy's Pita Meal From The 90s We'll Never See Again

Most restaurants aren't very forthcoming when it comes to discontinued items, and Wendy's is no exception. It doesn't appear that the chain has ever addressed the removal of its Fresh Stuffed Pitas directly, which has led to some speculation. Some claim that the ease of making pita sandwiches at home had something to do with their demise. This is a reasonable hypothesis, but it's not backed up by anything concrete.

The most likely reason Wendy's pulled the pitas from its menu is poor sales, which leads to the loss of many menu items at numerous fast food chains. While people are pretty vocal about their love of Wendy's pitas, that doesn't mean the meal was a big seller when it was available. The labor intensity of making the sandwiches might have also been a problem. Turning these pitas out was surely more involved than constructing burgers, such as Wendy's perfectly pleasing Pretzel Baconator. These factors may have combined to cause the Fresh Stuffed Pitas to disappear from menus.