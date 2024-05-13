Is Costco Salmon Good Enough To Use For Sushi?

Wild salmon spend their lives in both salt and freshwater. This makes them uniquely susceptible to broad fish tapeworms, which can be more dangerous than the average parasitic worm found in other saltwater fish. While cooking the salmon will kill off these microscopic parasites, you run the risk of infection when consuming seafood raw.

Severe infection is rare, but it's important to know that the possibility exists. When raw fish is to be sold as sushi, the FDA requires that it be frozen for a certain amount of time as an alternate method of killing off parasites. But this requirement only applies to ready-made sushi, so you have to be a bit more careful when purchasing fresh salmon you're going to make into sushi with your own two hands. That might give you pause, but remember: While there are some types of seafood you should avoid buying at Costco, salmon isn't one of them. In fact, many avid Costco shoppers claim it's one of the best places to purchase fresh salmon. Costco holds itself to high standards, and you should feel safe buying salmon from it. But know that consuming any raw fish always comes with a risk of parasitic infection. What you do with that knowledge depends on how significant that risk is to you.