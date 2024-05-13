Why The Discontinued Hi-C Drink Keeps Making Comebacks

There have been a lot of long-lost products from Millennials' childhoods: Butterfinger BB's are the discontinued candy we wish we had back, and Dunkaroos were so beloved that Americans still smuggle them in from Canada. Sometimes these products are lost forever, but sometimes they make comebacks, as evidenced by the fact that even though Surge was discontinued, you can still find it in specific locations. And among these lost products that occasionally pop back up, it's possible none are as legendary as Hi-C's Ghosbusters-themed Ecto Cooler.

Ecto Cooler was popular enough among a specific age demographic to get a shout-out on FX's "The Bear" without even needing an explanation as to what it was (in addition to appearances on Cartoon Network's "Rick and Morty" and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo on Disney's "Loki"). But why does Ecto Cooler keep reappearing? Three reasons: it's delicious (and unique), it's nostalgic, and the Ghostbusters franchise on which its branding is based keeps being resurrected.