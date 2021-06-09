Pieology Names Bijan Sami New Chief Operations, Information Officer





Tustin, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza innovator Pieology has announced the appointment of Bijan Sami as the company’s new Chief Operations and Information Officer. He will be responsible for leading both the global operations and technology roadmap for the Company.

After spending over a decade in the semiconductor industry, with global brands like Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia and Conexant, Mr. Sami spent the last 17 years launching and building Luna Grill from its first location to 52 locations nationwide in a wide capacity of responsibilities, including Chief Operating Officer, Chief Procurement Officer and overall responsibilities for technology and systems throughout his entire tenure.

“Bijan brings a wealth of leadership and operating experience, along with the critical technical knowledge we need to continue our global growth and expansion,” says Gregg Imamoto, Pieology’s Chief Executive Officer. “It goes without saying that Bijan’s full spectrum of restaurant systems expertise will be a great addition to the Pieology team.”

Starting in 1997, Mr. Sami deployed his engineering experience towards the design and implementation of hardware at some of the world’s top companies. Beginning in 2004, he migrated to the food service industry and leveraged his engineering and manufacturing skills to implement technology enhancements, operational improvements and procurement optimization for Luna Grill.

“This is a wonderful opportunity and I’m absolutely thrilled to join this incredible brand,” says Mr. Sami. “I’m looking forward to working hands-on with franchisees, team members within our restaurants, and all Pieology stakeholders as we continue our momentum and growth for the Company.”

