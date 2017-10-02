Pei Wei Introduces General Tso’s Chicken

Craveable Chinese-American classic dish debuts nationwide Oct. 4 for just $5, for a limited time

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pei Wei has taken America’s favorite Chinese comfort food dish and spiced it up.

General Tso’s Chicken – made-to-order and craveably delicious – will debut on Pei Wei’s menu beginning Wednesday, Oct. 4.

And while you might expect a premium price for this classic dish, Pei Wei is making it available for just $5, for a limited time. Yes, five dollars, for an exceptional meal carefully crafted in-house like only Pei Wei can.

Pei Wei’s interpretation of the Chinese-American classic has four layers of heat that is balanced with fresh aromatics. Starting with all-white meat chicken and fresh produce chopped in-house daily, the dish incorporates four different chile preparations – Sriracha, whole chile pods, chile paste and red chile flakes. True to his rank, General Tso only accepts perfection, so he’s added carrots, garlic, scallions and red bell peppers to the dish, which is then tossed in an umami-rich sauce.

Pei Wei’s version is also customizable, allowing guests to choose their protein, including steak, shrimp or tofu and vegetables. Each meal is served with a choice of white rice, brown rice, lettuce cups or Heritage mixed greens.

“Many have tried, yet few have succeeded in perfecting my signature dish,” said General Tso. “For centuries, I have insisted on using only fresh, premium ingredients and just the right amount of spices, all prepared-to-order in a wok like my ancestors. Nothing sits under a heat lamp. Pei Wei understands this philosophy, which is why the General Tso’s Chicken you’ll find there is wei better.”

About Pei Wei

Founded in 2000, Scottsdale, Arizona-based Pei Wei is a Pan-Asian, fast casual restaurant that offers guests a way to eat well, be well and live well. Pei Wei prepares each dish to order using freshly chopped ingredients, purposely chosen for nutrition as well as flavor, and in the tradition of ancient Asian cooking methods. Menu offerings include lettuce wraps, sushi, and salad, rice & noodle bowls that can be easily customized for any palate or diet, including gluten-free and vegetarian. Pei Wei owns and operates more than 200 restaurants in 21 states. For more information, visit www.peiwei.com, and the latest Pei Wei news is also on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

